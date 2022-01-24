Tigo Energy Passes Gigawatt Milestone for Dedicated Rapid Shutdown Devices

Compatible with more than 750 inverters through an established global network of partners, Tigo enhances safety in solar arrays worldwide

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry’s leading Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) supplier, today announced its milestone achievement of one gigawatt of dedicated rapid shutdown MLPE devices deployed across solar arrays worldwide. The option to choose from dedicated rapid shutdown MLPE devices, module-level monitoring, advanced power optimization, or a combination thereof gives Tigo customers the freedom to design just-right solar systems for their customers. The gigawatt threshold was reached on an array at the Portland International Airport (PDX), which Oregon-based solar design and installation firm Elemental Energy installed.





In support of the PDX airport’s sustainability goals and LEED certification, Elemental Energy used Tigo TS4-A-F rapid shutdown devices to complete a custom, six-hundred-foot long solar array on a new parking garage at the airport. The 75kWp solar system, designed and installed by Elemental Energy, leverages the Tigo TS4-A-F devices to enable rapid shutdown for fire safety. The PDX awning system also includes 400W solar modules from Trina Solar and the Sunny Tripower CORE1 inverter from SMA.

“Our customer needed a reliable solution that mirrored their installed base of SMA products and met all current codes related to Rapid Shutdown, and Tigo had the solution to do both,” said Katie Martin, construction manager at Elemental Energy. “Tigo fulfilled all of the project’s goals with its inverter compatibility and rapid shutdown requirements. The modules installed beautifully under the custom awning structure and the Tigo TS4s worked like a charm with the SMA inverter.”

The Tigo TS4-A-F enables cost-effective rapid shutdown, is built on the foundation of multiple generations of dedicated rapid shutdown devices, and interfaces with an industry-leading list of third-party solar inverters.

“With more than two and a half million dedicated rapid shutdown devices globally, our products deliver safe and reliable solar energy around the globe, and we are grateful to our inverter partners, module manufacturers, installers, distributors, and customers for helping us reach this milestone,” said Zvi Alon, chairman and CEO at Tigo Energy. “We look forward to continuing our work alongside partners like Elemental Energy as we help generate sustainable energy and deliver industry-leading compatibility and scale for solar installers everywhere.”

For more information about rapid shutdown and solar fire safety products from Tigo Energy, please visit https://www.tigoenergy.com/ts4.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, the worldwide leader in Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics), designs innovative solar power conversion and storage products that provide customers more choice and flexibility. The Tigo TS4 platform increases solar production, decreases operating costs, and enhances safety. When combined with the Tigo Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, it delivers module, system, and fleet-level insights to maximize solar performance and minimize operating costs. The Tigo EI Residential Solar Solution, a flexible solar-plus-storage solution for home installations, rounds out the Company’s portfolio of solar energy technology. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy, and its global team supports customers whose systems reliably produce gigawatt hours of safe solar energy on seven continents. Find us online at www.tigoenergy.com.

Contacts

Technica Communications



Caitlan Caviness



408-806-9626 Ext. 9949



[email protected]