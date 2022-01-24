MobileSmith Announces Michele Norton to their Senior Leadership Team

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MobileSmith (OTCBB: MOST), a leading provider of cutting-edge mobile software solutions, announces the appointment of Michele Norton to their senior leadership team as Chief Product and Strategy Officer.

As MSH puts solving clinical issues to the forefront of our business strategy, we’re leveraging clinical informatics experts. To support this, we’ve brought in Michele Norton to lead our Product and Strategy efforts. We’re leveraging Michele’s deep understanding of Healthcare Information Technology and data analytics along with her clinical background and years of IT industry experience to bring our newest offerings to life, meet the market needs, and provide a basis to grow our business.

Michele said, “I am thrilled to join the MobileSmith Health team as we are laser focused on connecting patients and providers, improving care processes and optimizing clinical outcomes. This is an exciting time for the company as we further advance the innovative technology that solves both workflow and staffing challenges at the same time as leveraging and enabling patients to actively participate in their care.”

About MobileSmith:

MobileSmith (OTCBB: MOST), has been designing software since 1993, evolving from desktop to browser-based computing and now revolutionizing mobile with a new paradigm in application development. Their patents pending MobileSmith™ platform is an innovative cloud solution that enables organizations to rapidly create, deploy, and manage custom, native mobile apps for iPhone, Android, and iPad.

Without writing a line of code, business managers can quickly and cost-effectively take their company mobile. Our clients can also seamlessly integrate their app portfolio with their enterprise systems and securely manage all mobile solutions from a single cloud-based environment.

About Michele Norton:

Michele Norton has over 25 years experience in healthcare across many facets of the industry including hospital/health systems, ACOs, payer and life sciences organizations. She brings considerable experience and expertise in healthcare technology product, strategy, and marketing as well as optimization of clinical and analytics solutions and services.

Prior to joining MobileSmith Health Michele held various senior executive positions at HealthMyne, SCIO Health Analytics, Zynx Health and McKesson Corporation. Her clinical and nursing informatics background provides her with a unique perspective on the impact data and technology can have on care quality and outcomes. She is passionate about helping clients translate insights into action, improve processes, drive engagement, measure outcomes and disseminate results.

Michele received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing with high honors from the University of Florida and her Master of Science in Nursing with a healthcare informatics specialty from the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center.

