Infogain Appoints Two New Board Members

Anita Lynch and John Strain join Board of Directors

LOS GATOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ITservices–Infogain, a US-headquartered leader in human-centered digital platform and software engineering services, today announced the appointments of Anita Lynch and John Strain.

“We are pleased to welcome Anita and John to our board of directors, both of whom bring extensive experience to our board,” said Ayan Mukerji, Infogain’s Chief Executive Officer. “Anita’s background in data and analytics will help us as we infuse AI in every aspect of our business, and John’s background in retail and consumer is pivotal as we expand our client footprint for our digital platform engineering services.”

Ms. Lynch has over 25 years of experience with high-profile brands, including Disney, Yahoo, Apple, Amazon, and Bain. More recently, she served as the Chief Data Officer at New Relic and is among the first African American women to serve in this role in the C-suite of a public company. She currently serves as an Independent Director at Altimeter Growth (NYSE: AGCB), and as strategic advisor to founders, angels, and venture capital investors in data and AI strategy. Known for her trailblazing leadership, Ms. Lynch received the Culture Shift Award for Technology, Innovation and Social Impact by Culture Shift Labs in Silicon Valley in 2022 and was recognized as one of the “Top 100 Most Influential Women in Business” by the San Francisco Business Times in 2020.

Shashank Singh, Infogain board member and partner at Apax, said, “Anita’s deep expertise in technology and data further strengthen our board as Infogain sets the stage to continue its leadership as a world-class digital platform engineering company.”

With more than 30 years of experience, Mr. Strain was the Chief Digital and Technology Officer for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS), where he drove the launch of a multi-brand integrated loyalty program, adding nearly 20 million users in less than a year. He was previously EVP and Chief Digital & Technology Officer at Williams-Sonoma Inc., a multi-billion-dollar retailer where more than 50 percent of revenues were attributable to digital sales across the retailer’s five brands.

“We are excited to welcome John to Infogain’s board. His extensive background in digital business, e-Commerce strategy and operations align well with Infogain’s positioning as a major player in the digital engineering transformation space,” said Rohan Haldea, Infogain board member and partner at Apax Partners.

Mr. Strain serves as an Independent Director for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL), a leading retailer of swimming pool and spa supplies. He is also an advisory board member of Santa Clara University Leavey School of Business’ Retail Management Institute.

About Infogain

Infogain is a human-centered digital platform engineering company based out of Silicon Valley. We engineer business outcomes for Fortune 500 companies and digital natives in the technology, healthcare, insurance, travel, telecom, and retail/CPG industries. We accelerate experience-led transformation in the delivery of digital platforms using technologies such as cloud, microservices, automation, IoT, and artificial intelligence. Infogain is a multi-cloud expert across hyperscale cloud providers – Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services.

Infogain, an Apax Funds portfolio company, has offices in California, Washington, Texas, the UK, the UAE, and Singapore, with delivery centers in Seattle, Dallas, Houston, Montevideo, Kraków, Noida, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurgaon, and Mumbai. To learn more, visit www.infogain.com.

