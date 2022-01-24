Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting cloud-based global expert solution named finalist in 2022 SIIA CODiE Awards

Cloud-based TeamMate+ Agile Audit named finalist in the Compliance Solution category

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#accounting–Today, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting announced the innovative TeamMate+ cloud-based expert solution was named a finalist in the 2022 Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) CODiE Awards. TeamMate+ Agile Audit was recognized within the Best Compliance Solution category.





Purpose-built for internal audit, TeamMate+ Agile Audit enables audit teams to leverage the agile framework and core principles (breaking work into timebound increments, more frequent sharing of results, daily stand-ups, etc.) while aligning with the professional standards (performing risk assessments, documenting and preserving the audit trail, stakeholder engagement, and reporting). By bringing core agile tools directly into the audit workflow, the cloud-based solution provides a level and specificity that auditors need without training as agile experts.

“We are honored to be named a finalist by the industry’s only peer-recognized awards program, the SIIA CODiE Awards,” said Frans Klaassen, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Wolters Kluwer TeamMate. “TeamMate+ Agile Audit is a testament to the continued innovation and evolution of audit software. Unlike off-the-shelf agile tools or ad-hoc processes, TeamMate+ Agile Audits offers deep integration so auditors are working within their core audit management system.”

“The 2022 CODiE Award finalists highlight the products and people who drove their industries forward through innovative products and leadership in these uncertain times,” said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. “These honorees continue the proud tradition of CODiE Award finalists of recognizing the most impactful products, services and leaders, setting a foundation for the next generation of innovators. Congratulations to all who received this well-earned acknowledgment.”

While agile is growing in importance for Internal Audit, it does not eliminate the need to align with accepted professional standards and practices. TeamMate+ is a leading provider of audit management software because it encompasses the entire workflow from risk assessment to audit execution to stakeholder engagement to issue tracking/remediation to reporting. Including and synching agile capabilities into the overall audit workflow means that auditors can be more efficient and effective as they adopt and adapt agile principles to their organizational context.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and health technology companies. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today’s challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better health care and personal wellness outcomes.

