UPDATE – Carahsoft Announces Okta and LexisNexis Risk Solutions Alliance to Fight Cyber Fraud

RESTON, Va., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced an alliance with identity authentication provider Okta and LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a leading provider of data, analytics and technology, to help government fight cyber fraud. The alliance provides state and local governments with a risk-based authentication solution that is easily scalable, offers versatile authentication choices to minimize user friction, and provides online self-service options for ease of administration and audit ability.

Carahsoft’s new vendor provider, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, combines its strengths with long-standing vendor provider, Okta. The result is a powerful solution that provides government agencies with a multi-layered approach for optimal identity authentication without interrupting the user’s access to services. Verifying personally identifiable information (PII) is at the core. The approach starts with strong identity proofing and then verifies identity with strong authentication. Key products to the approach include:

LexisNexis Risk Solutions leverage insights from data assets to digitally determine whether the user logging in is authentic.

leverage insights from data assets to digitally determine whether the user logging in is authentic. LexisNexis ® Risk Solutions LexID ® matches records of users as they move through life and change over time, giving a complete and precise picture of a person rather than a single snapshot.

matches records of users as they move through life and change over time, giving a complete and precise picture of a person rather than a single snapshot. Okta Identity Cloud centrally manages identities at scale and integrates with a host of applications—on-premises or in the cloud—through open standards and thousands of pre-built integrations.

centrally manages identities at scale and integrates with a host of applications—on-premises or in the cloud—through open standards and thousands of pre-built integrations. Okta Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication allows agencies to align their authentication practices to their internal risk tolerance by determining which authentication factors to apply to a particular user in a particular situation given contextual use information and business rules as configured by the agency.

allows agencies to align their authentication practices to their internal risk tolerance by determining which authentication factors to apply to a particular user in a particular situation given contextual use information and business rules as configured by the agency. Okta ThreatInsight allows agencies to enable additional protection facilitated by Okta’s cloud model that identifies potentially malicious IP addresses and proactively blocks known threats. This combination helps prevent account takeovers and keeps users in control of their government accounts.

“Through our long-term partnership with Okta and this new partnership with LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Carahsoft, and our reseller partners, we are enabling government agencies to fight a wide range of fraud ranging from unemployment to social services,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “We have combined our strengths and expertise to provide the government agencies we serve with a better, ever-evolving solution to take on sophisticated cybercriminal networks.”

“Facing a constant barrage of threats from cybercriminals, it’s more important than ever that state and local governments have a modern and secure risk-based authentication solution,” said Maureen Little, Vice President, Technology Partnerships at Okta. “Working hand-in-hand with LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Okta is able to provide the most seamless and secure experiences possible to help combat cyber fraud.”

The alliance enhances public trust in the government’s digital services by reducing fraud through:

Managing identities and access from the cloud, freeing staff to focus on helping constituents in need.

Once initially proofed, offering continued identity protection with strong yet simple, multi-factor authentication to ensure users are who they say they are.

“Cybercriminals have evolved their tactics throughout the pandemic, and fraud prevention companies must continually innovate and rise to the challenge from domestic and transnational criminal groups,” said Matt Harcourt, Vice President, Channels and Marketing at LexisNexis Risk Solutions Government. “Teamwork is critical to meet the challenge of today’s emerging cyberthreats and prepare for future threats to all of our critical government benefit programs. Our strategic partnership with Okta and Carahsoft provides government agencies with unparalleled strength to prevent fraud and protect programs with safe, secure, and equitable access to critical government services.”

The alliance provides government agencies cost savings by:

Offering modern identity solutions that help protect government funds and constituent data. Building solutions on open platforms that connect with other systems and grow with agencies’ needs. Providing solutions with future-proof authentication capabilities.

For more information about Okta solutions and providing a superior consumer experience without compromising security, contact the Okta team at Carahsoft at (833)-674-3990 or [email protected] .

For more information about LexisNexis Risk Solutions, contact the LexisNexis team at Carahsoft at (703)-871-8548 or [email protected] .

