Ushur Expands Experience Automation Portfolio with Launch of Invisible Portal™ for Insurance, Healthcare and Financial Services

No-code platform enables citizen developers to launch customized and secure information exchange portals for retirement, claims and benefit administration

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ushur , the leader in AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA), today announced Invisible Portal™ providing non-technical citizen developers a workflow-driven environment to visually build secure, encrypted portal-like experiences at scale to exchange privacy-laden information through files and data feeds.

Business users and operations teams in insurance, financial services and healthcare organizations still resort to email and portals to exchange sensitive files and data with their customers and partners. Email is not a secure channel while portals are typically static and require significant IT resources to build and maintain.

Ushur’s Invisible Portal enables business teams to develop, update and maintain just-in-time and fully customized portal-like experiences in a safe and compliant manner — all without any IT resources. Invisible Portal can be used to easily update retirement and pension plans, administer group and voluntary benefits, quote insurance coverage, audit and keep records, and many more data-intensive applications.

“The Invisible Portal provides a secure alternative to legacy channels such as email for exchanging data intelligently,” said Michael Fisher, VP of Product and Operations at Ushur. “By leveraging key technologies such as AI and No-Code, the Invisible Portal is a natural progression of Ushur’s Customer Experience Automation platform to bring efficiency to the enterprise, drive velocity to its digital transformation and deliver rapid time-to-value.”

Companies currently using Ushur’s Invisible Portal have reported a reduction in service response time by over 90% along with significant improvements in customer satisfaction scores, increased security and standardization across high risk, external-facing operations.

“​As an organization, we are keenly focused on evolving our internal and external user experiences and Ushur’s Invisible Portal gives us a platform to do just that”, said Ken Lynch, Head of IT at Irish Life. “Our brokers and customers may not see what’s happening behind the scenes while they experience markedly improved response times, but our internal teams get to experience, first-hand, the benefits of Invisible Portal’s secure, compliant and dynamic environment.”

“Enterprises continue to underestimate the significant business costs of routine manual tasks such as collecting sensitive data from their customers, and the resulting negative impact of these frictionful experiences,” said Simha Sadasiva, CEO and co-founder of Ushur. “There is a massive opportunity, to the tune of billions of dollars, for these enterprises to replace manual tasks with AI-powered automation, realize rapid time-to-value and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. Ushur’s Invisible Portal is the enterprise-class solution that these enterprises need to free themselves from the legacy channels of information exchange and deliver transformative customer experiences.”

Invisible Portal is part of the latest major release of Ushur’s CXA platform that also includes numerous new capabilities, including:

No-Code Integrations: Out-of-the-box ready integrations enable citizen developers to easily integrate with popular 3rd-party enterprise applications, such as Salesforce, ServiceNow and Zendesk, and enterprise communication channels, such as Microsoft Teams and Slack, document management solutions such as Dropbox and Box, contact center technologies such as AWS Connect, Five9, Genesys and more. Avoiding months-long implementation processes and heavy investment in systems integrator services, no-code integrations speed up time-to-value, automate end-to-end processes and substantially reduce the burden on IT resources.

Out-of-the-box ready integrations enable citizen developers to easily integrate with popular 3rd-party enterprise applications, such as Salesforce, ServiceNow and Zendesk, and enterprise communication channels, such as Microsoft Teams and Slack, document management solutions such as Dropbox and Box, contact center technologies such as AWS Connect, Five9, Genesys and more. Avoiding months-long implementation processes and heavy investment in systems integrator services, no-code integrations speed up time-to-value, automate end-to-end processes and substantially reduce the burden on IT resources. Advanced Analytics: Business analysts, process owners and citizen developers gain visibility and actionable insights into customer-facing operations with comprehensive dashboards on business and operational analytics across the customer journey.

Invisible Portal, No-Code Integrations, Advanced Analytics and numerous other new capabilities are generally available starting today from Ushur and its global partner network. For more information, please visit www.ushur.com/platform/invisible-portal .

About Ushur

Ushur delivers the world’s first AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA) platform purpose-built from the ground up to intelligently automate entire customer journeys end to end. Designed to provide delightful, hyper-personalized customer experiences through rapid issue resolution and unified, omnichannel engagement, Ushur is the first-of-its-kind system of intelligence. It combines Conversational Automation and Knowledge Work Automation in a no-code, cloud-native SaaS platform to digitally transform every step of the complete enterprise customer experience, from Micro-Engagements™ to entire customer journeys. Backed by leading investors including Third Point Ventures, 8VC, Pentland Ventures, Aflac Ventures and Iron Pillar, Ushur’s Customer Experience Automation™ solutions are currently in production at some of the leading insurance providers across the globe, including Irish Life, Unum, Aetna, Cigna and Tower Insurance.

Media Contact

Chris Ulbrich

[email protected]

415 848 9175