Orlando’s Andrew Fox Joins Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Alliant—Alliant Insurance Services has hired employee benefits consultant Andrew Fox as Vice President, adding additional strength to its Employee Benefits Group. The Orlando, Florida-based consultant joins Alliant with extensive experience working with organizations in the public and private sectors, including fully-insured and self-insured organizations.

“Andrew’s unique background working with a broad cross-section of organizations provides strength and scalability to our team,” said Kevin Overbey, President, Alliant Employee Benefits. “His ability to listen closely to his clients and respond with proactive, customized solutions will serve as a powerful resource to our diverse client base.”

Fox is a seasoned benefits consultant who works with clients to proactively manage all aspects of their benefit program, including the design and development of integrated wellness programs. He is highly regarded for his ability to understand clients’ needs and deliver solutions that reduce healthcare costs and produce quantifiable, bottom-line results.

Prior to joining Alliant, Fox was Vice President with a national insurance brokerage and consulting firm. He earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Florida State University.

Fox can be reached at (407) 739-0619 or at [email protected].

