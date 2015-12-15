Khoros Appoints Dillon Nugent as Chief Marketing Officer

Company promotes its former Vice President of Demand Generation to tackle changing industry trends and deliver innovative global marketing strategies

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AllWaysConnected—Khoros, an award-winning leader in digital-first customer engagement software and services, today announced the promotion of Dillon Nugent to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Nugent, formerly Vice President of Demand Generation, will report to Jack Blaha, CEO at Khoros, and serve alongside Khoros’s leadership team to expand awareness of Khoros’s best-in-class platform around the globe.

Nugent’s career began in advertising, specializing in highly scalable campaigns for mass marketed consumer brands fueled by cultural drivers and innovation across multiple industries. She then branched into B2B and tech, focusing on product innovation with transformation teams that were responsible for experimentation and finding new growth opportunities at their companies. Nugent’s passion for growth—growing teams, cross-departmental relationships, and network connections—is at the heart of her leadership approach and how she innovates with programmatic and account-based strategies.

“I am proud to promote Dillon as Khoros’s CMO,” said Blaha. “Dillon has been with Khoros from the start and has been leading our Demand Generation organization, including marketing operations and events, to drive significant pipeline for our business. I’m confident her strong leadership, creativity, and passion for growth will make her a great addition to our executive leadership team and advance our global marketing strategy.”

“I’m excited to take this next step at Khoros and lead a team I’ve had the privilege of working with over the past three years. Our platform has proven to be an integral component of modern CX strategies for some of the world’s leading brands, with year-over-year growth. I look forward to continuing to work with our Marketing team to deliver on our mission: creating customers for life,” said Nugent.

To learn more about Khoros, its leadership team, and industry-leading digital-first customer engagement software and services, visit khoros.com.

About Khoros

Khoros’s award-winning customer engagement platform helps over 2,000 global brands, including one-third of the Fortune 100 companies, create customers for life. With over 20 patented technologies, Khoros connects every facet of customer engagement, including digital contact centers, messaging, chat, online brand communities, CX analytics, and social media management. Combined with our top-rated services, the Khoros platform enables brands to connect with customers throughout their entire digital journey.

Khoros powers more than 500 million daily digital interactions and leverages AI to turn these interactions into actionable insights. Primarily owned by Vista Equity Partners, Khoros is recognized as one of the Best Places to Work both nationally and locally across our 11 offices around the world. For more information, visit khoros.com.

