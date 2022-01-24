Vecima Announces Board Changes

VICTORIA, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) announces that Derek Elder has resigned from its Board of Directors effective today.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Derek for his impactful contributions and dedication to Vecima over the past several years,” said Chairman of the Board, Dr. Surinder Kumar.

Vecima is pleased to announce that, effective today, it has appointed Scott Edmonds as a new director to Vecima’s Board and as a member of its Audit Committee and Corporate Governance and Compensation Committee. Scott has over 30 years of professional experience serving in operational, strategic, and financial leadership roles in both large and small companies in Canada, Europe, and Asia.

Scott currently serves as CFO at STEMCELL Technologies Inc. Scott previously served as the CEO or CFO in a diverse range of software and hardware technology companies, including publicly traded Photon Control Inc. and Webtech Wireless Inc. Scott has also served on a variety of public and private company boards of directors over the past 15 years and previously served on Vecima’s Board from April 2015 to September 2017. As a board member, Scott has acted as audit committee chair as well as governance and compensation committee chair.

“We are very pleased to welcome Scott back to the Board,” said Sumit Kumar, President and CEO of Vecima Networks. “With his extensive industry and corporate governance experience, he will be a great asset to our Board.”

Scott holds a degree in finance and qualified as a Chartered Accountant. Scott has also completed the Executive Development Program at The Kellogg School of Management and was previously awarded the ICD.D designation.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive.

Learn more at vecima.com.

