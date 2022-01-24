Victory Park Capital Bolsters Legal Finance Team with Additions of Chad Clamage and Ahmed Eltamami

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Victory Park Capital (“VPC”), a leading global alternative investment firm, today announced the additions of Chad Clamage, Principal, and Ahmed Eltamami, Vice President, to the firm’s investment team. Clamage and Eltamami are primarily responsible for sourcing, analyzing, executing and managing investments within legal finance. They will work closely with Luke Darkow, Principal, and Richard Levy, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer & Founder, who leads the legal finance strategy at VPC.

“We are proud to welcome Chad and Ahmed to the firm,” said Levy. “Their breadth of experience in the legal finance industry will be highly valuable as the pace of investment opportunities in this asset class continues to accelerate.”

Clamage brings several years of experience in legal finance to VPC. Most recently, he was a vice president at Burford Capital, where he underwrote and managed litigation finance investments. Prior to that, Clamage was counsel at Mayer Brown LLP, where his practice focused on class action defense, mass tort and appellate litigation. Before Mayer Brown, he clerked for the Honorable Diane S. Sykes of the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. Clamage received his J.D. from Stanford Law School and his B.A. in economics from Stanford University.

Eltamami was previously an associate on the quantitative team at Burford Capital, where he was responsible for analyzing investments within the underwriting and investment arm and managing the existing portfolio. Prior to that, Eltamami worked in the dispute consulting industry where his work focused on expert witness engagements in a variety of complex litigation. Eltamami received his B.A. in Economics-Accounting and completed the Financial Economics Sequence from the Robert Day School of Economics and Finance at Claremont McKenna College.

VPC takes a private credit-oriented investment approach to the legal asset class and targets investments in legal specialty finance, law firm funding and litigation finance.

About Victory Park Capital

Victory Park Capital is a global alternative investment firm that provides capital to emerging and established businesses in the U.S. and abroad. The firm’s differentiated offerings leverage an extensive network of industry relationships, disciplined deal origination, creative financing capabilities, broad credit structuring and special situations expertise. The firm was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago with additional resources in New York, Los Angeles, Austin, Miami and London. VPC is privately held and a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC. For more information, please visit www.victoryparkcapital.com.

Contacts

Jordan Niezelski, Edelman



[email protected]