Windstream Wholesale offers coast-to-coast 400 Gigabit routes

Windstream Wholesale, a leading provider of advanced optical solutions, with its first 400G customer turned up in August 2020, now offers its industry leading 400G wave services coast to coast as it continues to expand and enhance its high-capacity, low-latency transport network.

Currently available 400G routes are:

Ashburn, Va., to Chicago, Denver, San Jose and Los Angeles

Atlanta to Dallas, Phoenix, San Jose and Los Angeles

Seattle to Portland, San Jose and Los Angeles

Chicago to Dallas and Atlanta

“The bandwidth demands facing large enterprise and hyperscale customers are expanding and evolving rapidly as the transition to cloud services and cloud computing accelerates, and Windstream Wholesale is enhancing our long-haul network to ensure we meet their needs,” said Joe Scattareggia, chief revenue officer of Windstream Wholesale. “We are cascading a phased approach that gives our customers time to plan as we continue to invest and enable 400G services across our entire core long-haul network.”

Windstream Wholesale is also taking orders now for the following routes, which will be 400G capable in the second half of 2022:

Chicago to Atlanta and Miami

Chicago to Newark and New York City

Atlanta to Ashburn, Newark and New York City

McAllen, Texas; to Dallas, Memphis, Ashburn and New York City

The company will begin accepting orders for the third phase of its 400G expansion starting in the third quarter of 2022.

Windstream Wholesale has been an industry leader in testing and deploying 400G services. In August 2020, Windstream and Everstream, the business-only fiber network, announced the turn-up of long-haul 400 Gigabit Ethernet Wavelength Services, one of the industry-first deployments for a business-optimized service provider.

The enhancements are being made to Windstream’s Intelligent Converged Optical Network (ICON), which provides open and disaggregated networking infrastructure, enabling wholesale and enterprise technology customers to select unique custom routes, maintain operational insights with Windstream’s Network Intelligence functions, and place their networks closer to the edge to better serve end-users.

To view the Windstream network map, visit https://www.windstreamwholesale.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Windstream-Wholesale-National-Network.pdf

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings is a privately held Fortune® 1000 communications and software company. Windstream Wholesale is an innovative optical technology leader that creates deep partnerships with carriers, content and media providers, and federal government agencies to deliver fast and flexible, customized wave and transport solutions. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamwholesale.com. Follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.

From Fortune. ©2021 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 1000 are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune is not affiliated with, and does not endorse products or services of, Windstream.

