Wan Bridge Introduces Newest Single-Family Build-to-Rent Development in the Greater Houston Area

Pradera Oaks boasts affordable luxury single-family rental homes in the nearly 250-acre community

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BTR—Wan Bridge, a Texas-based builder and operator of build-to-rent (BTR) communities, today unveiled the company’s newest community, Pradera Oaks. Just south of Houston in Rosharon, TX and located in the village of Bonney on the Pradera Meadows Loop, the 800-home, upscale rental community features three- and four-bedroom, two-story detached single-family homes for lease ranging from 1,700 to 1,800 square feet.





“With the continued, historic surge of people relocating to Texas and housing inventory remaining low, there is a desperate need for residential options aside from traditional homeownership,” said Ting Qiao, CEO of Wan Bridge. “Pradera Oaks boasts all of the trademark benefits of our community amenities and more, providing residents five-star property management service and we look forward to welcoming residents to our newest community, an affordable luxury single-family offering in the suburbs of Houston.”

Wan Bridge hosted local elected officials and business communities from the City of Bonney, Angleton and Alvin to celebrate the occasion. The Wan Bridge Foundation also presented a check to the Rosharon Fire Department to express its appreciation for the support of the community and help forge a long-standing partnership for years to come. With the launch of this new community and the influx of professionals searching for jobs in Freeport and Lake Jackson, Wan Bridge is helping to meet the demand of the growing population in Brazoria County.

Pradera Oaks combines classic and modern design styles to create a contemporary, rural oasis. The community features lush landscaping and tree-lined streets that lead to spacious lots and thoughtfully designed homes, each with their own two-car garage. The homes combine both form and function, providing ample living space and storage coupled with contemporary finishes and amenities. Residents will also soon be able to enjoy on-site amenities including a lake, jogging trail, dog park, playground, splash pad and more.

Residents who choose Pradera Oaks will enjoy hassle-free living with Wan Bridge’s renowned five-star service led by an on-site property management team that handles all lawn care and maintenance requests. Located south of Houston with access to major thoroughfares, the community allows quick access to all Houston has to offer while providing residents with the relaxing benefits of a home near the countryside.

Wan Bridge continues to lead the BTR sector of real estate in Texas and is redefining the residential living experience, one community at a time. This announcement comes shortly after the launch of the company’s first development in North Texas, The Residences at Rayzor Ranch, which celebrated its grand opening at the end of April.

For further information on Pradera Oaks, visit www.praderaoaks.com. To learn more about Wan Bridge and its impact on the build-to-rent industry in Texas, visit www.wanbridge.com.

About Wan Bridge

Wan Bridge is a Texas-based builder and operator of build-to-rent (BTR) communities across the state. Since 2016, we have been active in the acquisition, development and operation of our communities located in high-demand cities across Texas, including Austin, Dallas and Houston. Our BTR community products range from low-density homes on acreage sites to medium-density developments that include duplexes, triplexes and townhomes. We believe that residents do not have to own to call it home and our ultimate goal is to give them more time with the people they love and partake in activities they enjoy the most. BTR provides flexibility without sacrifice every day. Learn more at www.wanbridge.com.

