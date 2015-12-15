Wells Fargo to Launch AutographSM, a New Visa® Rewards Credit Card that Offers 3X Points Across Top Spending Categories

The latest new card reflects the bank’s sustained momentum in growing its consumer credit cards business

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced the newest offering in its portfolio of consumer credit cards, the Wells Fargo AutographSM Card. As Wells Fargo’s latest no-annual fee card to launch, Autograph follows the introduction of the Active Cash® and Reflect® Cards in 2021 and offers 3X points on top spending categories for everyday living and day-off adventures, including restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. The launch of Autograph solidifies the company’s partnership with Visa – the world’s leader in digital payments – and is the first of several rewards-rich cards Wells Fargo is set to introduce. Autograph is available now in select markets and will be available nationwide in mid-July.

“As consumers begin to reengage across the economy, we’re thrilled to be expanding our portfolio and offering customers more great value with the launch of Autograph,” said Krista Phillips, EVP, head of Branded Cards and Marketing for Wells Fargo Credit Cards. “Now more than ever, consumers want a card that lets them go their own way, from everyday adventures to annual escapes. This card complements our other credit cards so that we can offer customers real, transparent value no matter what they’re looking for in their credit card.”

As with each of the new offerings launched in Wells Fargo’s Visa portfolio, Autograph was designed to bring a practical element to credit card rewards – a space that has become increasingly competitive and complicated. Unlike other rewards cards, which may have rotating categories to track and qualifiers that limit earning potential, Autograph’s 3X categories remain the same month-to-month across top spending categories that make up the bulk of our customers’ everyday purchases. It seamlessly fits into the existing Wells Fargo Rewards® platform.

Autograph offers many exciting benefits, including:

$0 annual fee.

The introductory offer includes 0% intro APR for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases, 16.49%, 21.49%, or 26.49% variable APR thereafter. New cardholders can also earn 30,000 bonus rewards points when they spend $1,500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

3X points on the things that really add up – like restaurants, travel and transit, gas stations, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, 1X points on other purchases. There are no caps or limits to the number of rewards points cardholders can earn.

Cell phone protection when customers pay their monthly cell phone bill with their Autograph Card. For more information about card benefits, visit wellsfargo.com/autographbenefits.

Built-in Zero Liability Protection to ensure customers are not held responsible for any unauthorized transactions, when reported promptly.

Autograph will be accepted at millions of locations in the U.S. and globally – anywhere Visa Credit is accepted.

Autograph cardholders will also have access to My Wells Fargo Deals – a merchant-funded offers platform that presents cash back in the form of a statement credit when shopping, dining, or enjoying an experience. Cardholders simply activate the deal in Online Banking and then make the purchase using their Autograph Card or other eligible Wells Fargo credit or debit cards.

“Our customers told us they tend to focus on three core areas when it comes to their credit card preferences: cash back, value and rewards,” said Phillips. “So we took their feedback to heart, and as evidenced by each of the new cards we have launched – Active Cash, Reflect and Autograph – you can see that we’re focused on delivering competitive offerings across each of those categories.”

As a result of ongoing product simplification and reinvention efforts, the company has retired and stopped accepting new credit card applications on certain products, including the Wells Fargo Propel® Card. Wells Fargo continues to expand its co-branded card offerings, including a new partnership announced earlier this year with Bilt Rewards and Mastercard to issue the Bilt Mastercard®, which gives cardholders a way to earn points on rent payments and more. For more information on Wells Fargo’s credit cards, visit creditcards.wellsfargo.com.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is a leading middle-market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 37 on Fortune’s 2021 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo

