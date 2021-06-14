Wind River Receives “Top Workplaces” Honor for Ninth Consecutive Year

ALAMEDA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#intelligentedge—Wind River®, a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems, earned a Bay Area Top Workplaces honor for the ninth consecutive year. In addition to ranking as top workplace in the Bay Area, based on the employee survey results, Wind River also ranked in the U.S. cultural excellence categories of Leadership, Innovation, Work-Life Flexibility and Compensation & Benefits.

“Wind River is honored to once again be named a top workplace, as this reflects our efforts to foster a people-centered culture and work environment where employees feel engaged and fulfilled,” said Wind River president and CEO Kevin Dallas. “Our team works hard to offer meaningful growth and development opportunities, as well as an inclusive, collaborative environment. As a company, we are proud of both our innovation in the software-defined AI-first world and our ‘One Wind River’ team focus on making growth mindset the lived culture.”

“Top Workplaces awards are a badge of honor and something companies should be very proud to show off,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “The people-first cultures they have built and nurtured will differentiate them in a highly competitive market.”

Wind River helps customers on their journey toward an intelligent systems future. For more than four decades, Wind River has been at the forefront of industry innovation, from having the first real-time operating system on Mars to playing a key role in the world’s first successful 5G data session and building one of the largest Open RAN networks in the world.

The Top Workplaces honor is awarded by Energage LLC, a purpose-driven organization that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence. Top Workplaces awards are based solely on employee feedback on culture markers such as alignment, execution, and connection.

The Top Workplaces recognition is the latest in a series of Wind River industry accolades, which include an American Business Award Grand Stevie and Gold Stevie for Wind River Studio, in the Highest-Rated New Product of the Year and Cloud Infrastructure Product categories, respectively. Wind River president and CEO Kevin Dallas also won a Gold Stevie for Entrepreneur of the Year and a Gold Globee for Executive of the Year. Other recent recognitions include: The Best Places to Work award, Great Place to Work Certification, Cloud Computing Excellence Award, and the IoT Evolution Excellence Award.

To learn more about Wind River career opportunities, visit the Wind River Careers page.

About Wind River

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems. For 40 years, the company has been an innovator and pioneer, powering billions of devices and systems that require the highest levels of security, safety, and reliability. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation across industries, including automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and telecommunications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio supported by world-class professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.

Wind River is a trademark or registered trademark of Wind River Systems, Inc., and its affiliates. Other names may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Jenny Suh



Wind River



510-749-2972



[email protected]