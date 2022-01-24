Westlake Capital Finance Issues 40M Credit Facility. Expands to Additional Asset Class!

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Westlake Capital Finance (WCF), the commercial lending entity & subsidiary of Westlake Technology Holdings, funded a $40 Million revolving credit facility with one of country’s top solar companies, highlighting WCF’s expansion into the solar loan asset class.

“This transaction aligns with our objectives here at Westlake Capital Finance,” stated Ryan Drew, Director of Asset Based Lending at WCF. “WCF hopes to provide financial flexibility to businesses looking to innovate and serve a greater purpose. The solar company’s business model fits the profile of companies we look to finance as they continue to raise environmental awareness through their business.”

WCF’s success in the automotive space has enabled the company to explore expansion into new asset classes such as those in the renewable energy category. In the coming years, WCF intends to build a larger portfolio with similar transactions across a multitude of new spaces.

“This transaction highlights our ability to be capital partners in burgeoning sectors such as renewable energy,” said Kelechi Ogbunamiri, Chief Investment Officer of the Hankey Group. “We worked closely with the solar company’s team to structure a bespoke financing facility to fit their specific business needs and fuel the future growth of the business.”

Westlake Capital Finance offers credit facilities and commercial real estate loans. Those interested in learning more about Westlake Capital Finance can visit https://www.westlakefinancial.com/other-finance-solutions/#credit-lines or call 877.693.8636.

