Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions hosts fair lending banking webinar

Third of three special-topic regulatory compliance webinars features Wolters Kluwer’s Timothy Burniston along with DLA Piper’s Isabelle Ord and Austin Brown

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WoltersKluwer—Timothy Burniston, Senior Advisor, Regulatory Strategy at Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions, will lead a regulatory compliance webinar exploring fair lending issues with two partners from DLA Piper. The complimentary, virtual event – “CFPB Authority to Protect Consumers: Reading the Fair Lending Tea Leaves”- will take place 2-3 pm EDT on Thursday, July 14.

Attendees will learn about the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s (CFPB’s) recent fair lending initiatives and directives. The session will focus on the Bureau’s latest regulatory pronouncements and activity involving adverse action, Regulation B, appraisals, artificial intelligence and alternative data, and the intersection of fair lending and UDAAP (Unfair, Deceptive and Abusive Acts, Practices).

CRA & Fair Lending Colloquium Master of Ceremonies Tim Burniston will moderate a discussion with DLA Piper attorneys Isabelle Ord and Austin Brown focused on how financial services companies can incorporate the CFPB’s latest guidance into their Compliance Management Systems. The panelists will drill into trend spotting, including interpreting and applying recent guidance, identifying and mitigating regulatory and class action risks, and considerations for preparing financial institutions for what may be next on the horizon.

This session marks the third in a series of “pre-Colloquium” complimentary educational webinars featuring in-depth discussions around fair lending topics of great interest to lenders, regulators and fair lending advocates. The 26th annual CRA & Fair Lending Colloquium, hosted by Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions, will be held between November 13th and 16th at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas.

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. banks, credit unions, insurers and securities firms. The business, which sits within Wolters Kluwer’s Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) division, helps these financial institutions efficiently manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

Wolters Kluwer’s GRC division provides an array of expert solutions to help financial institutions manage regulatory and risk obligations. Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions’ CRA Wiz® and Fair Lending Wiz®, for example, help financial institutions manage cost and risks while managing their CRA and fair lending compliance obligations. Compliance Solutions’ eOriginal® suite of purpose-built, digital lending offerings helps lenders digitize their transactions and features electronic signatures, collateral authentication and an electronic vault. Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting (FRR), meanwhile, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. The division’s legal solutions businesses are Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation and Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions.

