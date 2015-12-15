SierraConstellation Partners Announced as Winner of the 16th Annual M&A Advisor Turnaround Awards

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The M&A Advisor has announced the winners of the 16th Annual Turnaround Awards. National interim management and advisory firm SierraConstellation Partners (SCP) was named a winner in the category of Restructuring: Turnaround Award (Between $10MM and $100MM) for their work with boutique clothing retailer francesca’s, marking the fourth consecutive year SCP has been honored. The awards will be presented at a black-tie gala on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in New York City.

“Since 2002, we have been honoring the leading turnaround transac­tions, companies and dealmakers. SierraConstellation Partners was chosen from hundreds of participating companies to receive the award. It gives us a great pleasure to recognize SCP and bestow upon them our highest honor for distressed investing and restructuring firms and professionals,” said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor. “SCP represents the best of the distressed investing and reorganization industry in 2021 and earned these honors by standing out in a group of very impressive candidates.”

Following a voluntary Chapter 11 filing, francesca’s was acquired in January 2021 by a buyer consortium advised by SCP. Following the acquisition, an SCP team led by Partner Curt Kroll was brought in to lead francesca’s through a revamped approach to discounting, inventory planning, and marketing, increasing the company’s gross margins in the months following its emergence from bankruptcy.

“The francesca’s deal serves as yet another proof point for the outstanding work being done here at SCP, especially in the retail sector which continues to face unprecedented challenges as consumer spending habits and preferences constantly change,” said SCP Partner and deal lead Curt Kroll. “We are honored to be recognized for this landmark restructuring project by The M&A Advisor and am grateful to the francesca’s team for working closely and collaboratively with us to successfully accomplish our strategy on a very tight timeline.”

About SierraConstellation Partners LLC

SierraConstellation Partners LLC (SCP) is a national interim management and advisory firm headquartered in Los Angeles and has professionals in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, New York, and Seattle. SCP serves middle-market companies and their partners and investors navigating their way through difficult business challenges. Our team’s real-world experience, operational mindset, and hands-on approach enable us to deliver effective operational improvements and financial solutions to help companies restore value, regain creditor confidence, and capitalize on opportunities.

As former CEOs, COOs, CFOs, private equity investors, and investment bankers, our team of senior professionals has decades of experience operating and advising companies. For more information, please visit www.sierraconstellation.com.

About The M&A Advisor

Now in its 22nd year, The M&A Advisor was founded to offer insights and intelligence on mergers and acquisitions, establishing the industry’s leading media outlet in 1998. Today, the firm is recognized as the world’s premier leadership organization for mergers & acquisition, restructuring and corporate finance professionals, delivering a range of integrated services from offices in New York and London. www.maadvisor.com.

