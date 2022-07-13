Affyn’s “Generation Zero” NFT Collection Sold Out in 100 Seconds

NFTs rose to rank #2 in the top Polygon NFTs on OpenSea

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – July 7, 2022) – Singapore-based blockchain startup, Affyn has officially sold the entire offering of the collection of “Generation Zero Buddies” (Gen 0) NFTs within 100 seconds. This set of 400 Gen 0 NFTs, also known as “Buddies”, are the first set to join Affyn’s NEXUS World metaverse.

Relative to existing NFTs that have limited utility, Affyn’s “Buddies” will have interoperability across different metaverses and blockchain games. The first set of NFTs most recently sold for 2,995 FYN tokens a piece are scarce by design, with their rarity categorized as “Mythical.”

Owing to their unique features, utility, and rarity, Affyn’s “Buddies” commanded especially high demand, as is evident from the outcome of this sale. Commenting on the success of their first NFT sale, Affyn’s Founder and CEO, Lucaz Lee notes, “The user participation we experienced during the Gen 0 sale has just been nothing short of overwhelming and encouraging. I sincerely thank the community for their passionate support and trust in us. We cannot wait to unveil what the months ahead will bring.”

About Affyn
Affyn is a Singapore-based company, using blockchain-powered technology, to develop mobile games with integrated geolocation and augmented reality capability. Affyn is pioneering the gaming model with a sustainable play-and-earn economy where rewards earned in the virtual world have the ability to also be utilized in the real world.

PRESS CONTACTS

Daniel Porat (for Affyn)
[email protected]

Joice Toh
Director of Communications, Affyn
[email protected]

Company Name: Affyn
Website: https://www.affyn.com/
Email: [email protected]
Telegram: https://t.me/affynofficial
Twitter: https://twitter.com/affynofficial

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130248

