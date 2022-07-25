AIM ImmunoTech to Present at the Virtual Investor Innovations in Oncology Spotlight Series

Live video webcast with moderated roundtable between members of the AIM ImmunoTech Management Team and Key Opinion Leader Professor C.H.J. van Eijck, MD PhD, of Erasmus Medical Center on Monday, July 25th at 8:30 AM ET

OCALA, Fla., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: American AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”), an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, today announced that it will participate in the Virtual Investor Innovations in Oncology Spotlight Series on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 8:30 AM ET.

As part of the virtual event, Thomas K. Equels, MS JD, Chief Executive Officer and Chris McAleer, PhD, Deputy Chief Science Officer of AIM ImmunoTech, will be joined by Key Opinion Leader Professor C.H.J. van Eijck, MD PhD, of Erasmus Medical Center. During the event, the Company will discuss its lead asset in development, Ampligen® (rintatolimod), and its clinical development for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

In addition to the moderated portion of the event, investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. The Company will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the Virtual Investor Innovations in Oncology Spotlight Series will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website (aimimmuno.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and archived for 90 days.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immune-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product, Ampligen® (rintatolimod) is an immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity being developed for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

Ampligen is currently being used as a monotherapy to treat pancreatic cancer patients in an Early Access Program (EAP) approved by the Inspectorate of Healthcare in the Netherlands at Erasmus Medical Center and AIM plans to initiate a Phase 2 clinical study in 2022. The Company also has multiple ongoing clinical trials to evaluate Ampligen as a combinational therapy for the treatment of a variety of solid tumor types both underway and planned at major cancer research centers. Additionally, Ampligen is approved in Argentina for the treatment of severe chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) and is currently being evaluated in many aspects of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 treatments and COVID-19 Long Hauler treatment.

