Pharvaris to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 1st Annual Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Conference

ZUG, Switzerland, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks, building on its deep-seated roots in hereditary angioedema (HAE), today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 1st Annual Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Conference taking place virtually on July 20, 2022.

Pharvaris’ fireside chat will take place at 1:30 PM EDT (7:30 PM CEST) on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at: https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay will be available on Pharvaris’ website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Pharvaris
Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks, building on its deep-seated roots in HAE. By directly targeting this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team aspires to offer people with all sub-types of HAE more effective and convenient alternatives to treat attacks, both on-demand and prophylactically. The company brings together the best talent in the industry with deep expertise in rare diseases and HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/

Contact
Maryann Cimino
Director of Corporate Relations
+1-617-710-7305
[email protected]

Related Stories

Biora Therapeutics Shares Preclinical Data on Oral Delivery of Biologics at Controlled Release Society 2022

Revelation Biosciences Inc. Completes Database Lock for its Phase 1b CLEAR Clinical Study of REVTx-99b for the Treatment of Allergic Rhinitis

New two-year data confirm Roche’s Vabysmo improves vision with fewer treatments for people with neovascular age-related macular degeneration

Summit Therapeutics Provides Update on Ridinilazole

SCYNEXIS to Present Data from the CANDLE Nested Sub-Study of Ibrexafungerp During the International Society for the Study of Vulvovaginal Disease (ISSVD) XXVI World Congress and International Vulvovaginal Disease Update

Vir Biotechnology Announces Transition of Chief Scientific Officer

You may have missed

Biora Therapeutics Shares Preclinical Data on Oral Delivery of Biologics at Controlled Release Society 2022

Revelation Biosciences Inc. Completes Database Lock for its Phase 1b CLEAR Clinical Study of REVTx-99b for the Treatment of Allergic Rhinitis

New two-year data confirm Roche’s Vabysmo improves vision with fewer treatments for people with neovascular age-related macular degeneration

Summit Therapeutics Provides Update on Ridinilazole

SCYNEXIS to Present Data from the CANDLE Nested Sub-Study of Ibrexafungerp During the International Society for the Study of Vulvovaginal Disease (ISSVD) XXVI World Congress and International Vulvovaginal Disease Update

error: Content is protected !!