Pharvaris to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 1st Annual Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Conference

ZUG, Switzerland, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks, building on its deep-seated roots in hereditary angioedema (HAE), today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 1st Annual Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Conference taking place virtually on July 20, 2022.

Pharvaris’ fireside chat will take place at 1:30 PM EDT (7:30 PM CEST) on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at: https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay will be available on Pharvaris’ website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks, building on its deep-seated roots in HAE. By directly targeting this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team aspires to offer people with all sub-types of HAE more effective and convenient alternatives to treat attacks, both on-demand and prophylactically. The company brings together the best talent in the industry with deep expertise in rare diseases and HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/

Contact

Maryann Cimino

Director of Corporate Relations

+1-617-710-7305

[email protected]