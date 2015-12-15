Walmart to Begin Selling Biomerica’s Aware® Breast Self Exam

Simple at-home device to increase sensitivity in breast self exams

Early detection of breast cancer saves lives

Breast Cancer accounts for 1 in 3 new cases of cancer in women annually

IRVINE, Calif., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Biomerica, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRA) (the “Company”) today announced that under a General Merchandise Supplier Agreement with Walmart, the Company’s Aware® Breast Self Exam device will now be sold in Walmart’s retail system. Biomerica has now shipped its first orders of the Aware® product to Walmart, and Walmart will initially begin selling the product through its online sales channel in the USA ( https://www.walmart.com/ip/seort/395477102 ).

Biomerica is also in the final phase of working with Walmart to stock and sell the Aware® product in Walmart stores in the U.S. Additionally, the Company is in negotiations with other partners for distribution of the Aware® Breast Self Exam product in markets outside of the U.S.

Breast Cancer is the most common cancer among women. Unfortunately, every woman is potentially at risk, as over 70% of women diagnosed have no family history of breast cancer. Currently, there is no way to prevent breast cancer, so detecting the disease early is key to effective treatment. Early detection significantly improves the chances that breast cancer can diagnosed and treated successfully. Survival rates are as high as 99% when the cancer is found early and is still localized in the breast. However, if the cancer has spread to the regional lymph nodes, the 5-year survival rate is 86%. [1,2]

About 80% of breast cancers are detected because women themselves notice changes in their breasts, highlighting the important role that each woman can play in her own health. However, a Breast Self Examination (BSE) is not a replacement for regular medical visits and periodic ultrasound or mammography. All three steps are important to finding breast cancer early. The relevance of early detection cannot be overemphasized.

The Biomerica FDA cleared Aware® Breast Self Exam device is a revolutionary way for women to enhance tactile sensitivity to changes or irregularities in breast tissue, making breast self-exams easy and convenient. The Aware® device can facilitate an effective self-exam and can serve as a reminder to perform a breast self-exam every month.

In a study performed by Kawasaki Medical University Hospital using the Aware® device, the study concluded that the Aware® device was “a highly effective instrument for the early detection of breast changes.” The study included 832 patients with breast cancer, fibroma, mastitis and non-tumorous conditions. [3]

Zack Irani, Chief Executive Officer of Biomerica, commented, “Successful treatment of breast cancer is significantly enhanced by early detection. Our unique product provides a tool to assist women in potentially detecting breast abnormalities early. As one of the largest retail corporations in the world, Walmart provides unmatched visibility and distribution for this potentially life-saving product. We look forward to supporting Walmart in the product roll-out, ensuring that as many women as possible have access to this product.”

For further information about the Aware® Breast Self Exam Product, please visit https://AwareBSE.com

About Biomerica (NASDAQ: BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (www.biomerica.com) is a global biomedical technology company that develops, patents, manufactures and markets advanced diagnostic and therapeutic products used at the point of care (in home and in physicians’ offices) and in hospital/clinical laboratories for detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases. The Company’s products are designed to enhance the health and well-being of people, while reducing total healthcare costs. Biomerica’s primarily focus is on gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases where the Company has multiple diagnostic and therapeutic products in development.

