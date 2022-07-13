ARC, Inc. Awarded Extension to JADC2 Contract

Pioneering U.S.-Based IoT & Predictive Analytics Company Leads the Way to the Future of a Connected Battlefield





WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, ARC announced an extension to its previous task orders under an “Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity” (IDIQ) contract awarded last year by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and General Services Administration (GSA). The extension is focused on ‘Joint All-Domain Command and Control’ (JADC2) project applications.

While the initial projects validated capability development milestones, the extension authorizes integration into environments native to the warfighter. The projects to be completed under this 5-year, $60-million Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) Phase III IDIQ focus on fusing data from ARC’s miniaturized, AI-enabled edge computing sensors with other battlefield data sources. This integration will enable tactical forces to share decision-quality threat information more readily through commonly used consumption mediums such as mobile devices and heads-up displays. These projects leverage machine learning to create richer data insights actionable by ground forces and support.

The connected battlefield requires reliable data sharing at speed. ARC is developing methods that ensure the warfighter can leverage ARC’s information both in a disconnected network environment and at 5G speeds, optimizing coordination during critical events.

“Our team is immensely proud to continue supporting JADC2’s strategic mission,” said Michael Canty, ARC’s CEO. “This project is particularly exciting given its intent to organically integrate ARC’s capability into warfighter domains to streamline the user experience and help unlock additional value.”

ARC turned weapons into data sources, fundamentally changing the way we view individual weapons, the impact of which transforms unit training and performance, readiness reporting, and logistics.

About Armaments Research Company, Inc.: Founded in 2016, ARC is a privately-owned, top-secret-cleared, Washington D.C.-based technology firm, led in tandem by pioneering technology experts and combat-tested military veterans. ARC’s original solutions were developed under DARPA and National Science Foundation sponsorship, leveraging state-of-the-art internet-of-things (IoT) and machine learning (ML) technologies to transform weapons into information nodes or ‘sensors’ and arm Commanders with advanced, real-time decision support.

