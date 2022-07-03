Ashburn 24-Hour Senior Care Services Launched By Glorient Home Care

Ashburn, Virginia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 3, 2022) – Glorient Home Care (703-227-7165), a Virginia-based home care agency, is now offering 24-hour senior care for clients in Ashburn.

Glorient Home Care

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/129720_f0e04a9784625a55_001full.jpg

With the launch of their new service branch in Ashburn, the agency is better able to assist seniors in the region who need both essential personal care, skilled nursing, home therapy and specialized care options. The agency is particularly proud to also be offering their Ashburn clients round-the-clock 24-hour care options.

More details can be found at https://www.glorienthomecare.com

The launch coincides with a recent exposé from Aging Care. Their researchers found that home care is one of the most beneficial living situations for elderly Americans. Whilst preserving and extending their independence, allowing them to continue living in their longstanding family home, home care brings peace of mind to both the senior citizens who are in need and their families.

Like Aging Care, Glorient Home Care believes that home care is an excellent way to manage any senior family member’s daily life. Their essential services include providing assistance with eating nutritionally, bathing, getting dressed, housekeeping and participating in activities and hobbies.

The agency’s new personal care services offer accountability to small changes, such as in diet, memory and reasoning, that can help to prevent future accidents and the unchecked development of health conditions.

For those senior citizens who already have additional and complex needs such as dementia, diabetes, stroke, Alzheimer’s, cancer, or Parkinson’s, Glorient Home Care’s trained staff can provide additional medical and medicine assistance and post-hospital care.

The agency’s licensed nurses can oversee IV drips, tube changes, catheter care and more, all from the comfort of a client’s home. The agency also has experienced local occupational, speech and intravenous therapists who can make house calls as required.

Above all, Glorient Home Care’s professional, personable and empathetic staff are helping to combat the nationwide epidemic of loneliness in seniors.

About Glorient Home Care

Glorient Home Care is an established name in the Virginia senior care industry. They are proud to be extending their professional, dedicated and personalized 24-hour home care options to the elderly in Ashburn.

A spokesperson for the agency said, “Call us and see why Glorient Home Care is the preferred way Virginia seniors are taking control of their health.”

More information is available at https://www.glorienthomecare.com

Contact Info:

Name: Aroon Isaac

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Glorient Home Care

Address: 44679 Endicott Drive Suite 300 – 552, Ashburn, Virginia 20147, United States

Website: https://www.glorienthomecare.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129720