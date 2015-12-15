Nampa, Idaho–(Newsfile Corp. – July 3, 2022) – Cloza | Business Solutions (+1-801-893-5456) has expanded its service to provide Nampa, Idaho clients with personalized tax consultation solutions. Businesses can get tailored advice to identify tax credits and accelerate deductions.

Nampa ID Tax Prep & Consulting Service Announced By Cloza | Business Solutions

The newly expanded service encompasses bookkeeping and detailed analytics to help businesses to minimize their tax liability. Expert guidance also allows clients to capitalize on tax deductions in the most effective way.

With the latest launch, the company is working with both independent contractors and entrepreneurs in addition to small businesses. Aside from custom tax filing quotes, the new service allows clients to request a review of their previous returns.

Cloza’s new service offers a range of benefits for local businesses. Designed to reduce self-employment tax, lower taxable income, and maximize post-tax earnings, the latest update encompasses both tax prep and consulting.

Business owners can also use the service to ask any tax-related questions they have regarding their business. The tax code has a number of complications, and it can be difficult to decipher for those without industry experience.

Through their expanded service, the tax consultants at Cloza provide in-depth guidance based on their thorough knowledge of the tax codes. They provide assistance with all tax issues – ranging from filing tax returns to handing inheritance issues and charitable donations.

By outsourcing their accounting to Cloza, independent contractors and SMB owners can ensure tax compliance and avoid making potentially costly mistakes.

For independent contractors, the company now offers accounting and tax assistance to help clients reach their personal financial goals. Bookkeeping and tax prep services are available to small to medium-sized businesses that need guidance and support in managing behind-the-scenes operations.

About Cloza

Aside from tax consulting, data analytics, and virtual CFO services, the company also provides content marketing, web design, and branding solutions for freelancers and SMBs. Founded by independent contractors, Cloza is a one-stop shop for personalized business solutions.

A spokesperson for the company says of their service: “We offer a variety of tax services for businesses to help you out. Whatever your need, we have a solution that can fit your situation. It is about how much you can keep at the end. Let our experienced team handle your taxes today.”

