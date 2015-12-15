Augmentt Removes the Complexity of SaaS Management with the Launch of its Free Community Software Program for MSPs

Actionable email alert & notification console and Salesforce security tool that enables MSPs and IT professionals to better manage and secure SaaS and cloud applications

OTTAWA, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Augmentt, the SaaS security and management platform built for MSPs, today announced the launch of a Free Community Software Program that is designed to help MSPs and IT professionals around the globe better manage and secure their SaaS and cloud applications. The new tools include the Augmentt Email & Notification Console and Augmentt Security Auditing Tool for Salesforce.

Never miss another security email alert

The critical systems and applications MSPs and their customers use are designed to send important email-based alerts and notifications when specific activities may require their attention. However, messages can often be overlooked by busy technicians and over-crowded inboxes.

With the Augmentt Email Alert & Notification Console, MSPs and IT professionals can centrally monitor for critical security alerts including failed backups, billing notifications, role and licensing changes, and more; and forward critical emails to their notification channel of choice (i.e. Slack, Teams, PSA, etc.). The free tool also allows MSPs to create an unlimited number of dedicated email addresses within the Augmentt platform, add unique addresses for tracking critical systems and application alerts, and design an unlimited number of email rules to ensure that actionable email alerts or notifications are never missed.

“The launch of the Augmentt Email Alert & Notification Console is the first in a series of steps we will be taking to centralize alerting for MSPs,” said Gavin Garbutt, Chairman and Co-Founder, Augmentt. “The expansion of these capabilities makes it possible for our partners and their customers to cut through the noise and focus on the critical alerts impacting their SaaS environments. Further, through our freemium model, we are providing MSPs with the ability to add more value for their customers and monetize accordingly to drive revenue growth.”

Salesforce security audit configuration enablement

Designed specifically for MSPs and IT professionals that are tasked with Auditing and Monitoring the security configuration of Salesforce applications, this downloadable Augmentt Security Auditing Tool for Salesforce can be installed on any local or cloud system and can connect to multiple Salesforce accounts from one central console.

The free tool provides detailed security information for Salesforce applications, including:

Health status and risk

Detailed user, usage and license details

Overview of roles and profiles

API usage details

“We are on a mission to empower MSPs by enabling them gain a better understanding of SaaS usage and multi-tenant SaaS management, so that they can then elevate the SaaS security experience for their customers, proactively prevent cyberattacks and ensure regulatory compliance,” Derik Belair, CEO & Co-founder, Augmentt. “In launching our Free Community Software Program, we are making it easier for MSPs and IT professionals, to succeed in measuring, managing and optimizing their customers’ SaaS usage, while protecting against the evolving cybersecurity threat landscape.”

Free Augmentt Discover Licensing to Jumpstart the SaaS Security Journey

To enable MSPs to more easily begin their journey toward becoming a next-generation cloud MSP, Augmentt is offering 100 free seats of Augmentt Discover, which supports the quick identification of every SaaS application being used across the organization regardless of where people work, which device they use, and how they run the application.

“The Discover agent is a no-brainer for any MSP as it provides an easy-to-read report of what SaaS applications clients are using, which in turn makes it easier to complete software audits,” said Eric Johnson, President of Credo Technology Group.

For more information on the Augmentt Free Community Software Program and access to the Augmentt Email Alert & Notification Console and Augmentt Salesforce Security Auditing Tool, click here. To sign up for 100 free seats of Augmentt Discover, click here.

For more information about Augmentt’s solutions, training and partner enablement resources visit www.augmentt.com.

About Augmentt

Founded in 2020, Augmentt’s mission is to provide managed service providers (MSPs) a smart solution to address the complexities driven by the unprecedented adoption of SaaS. Augmentt’s platform and solutions are designed to make SaaS management easy and profitable while delivering the framework for Augmentt partners to become world-class MSPs. For more information, visit www.augmentt.com.

Press Contact:

[email protected]

888-670-8444

[email protected]

www.augmentt.com