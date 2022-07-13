Emergent Cold Latin America Acquires Distribution Facility Located in Recife, Brazil

Addition of site in North Brazil’s commercial hub advances company’s strategic vision for Brazil’s cold chain market.

SÃO PAULO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Emergent Cold Latin America (Emergent Cold LatAm), the fastest-growing cold storage logistics operator in Latin America, announced today the acquisition of a modern distribution facility located in Recife, Brazil. This acquisition marks Emergent Cold LatAm’s expansion of its operations into the northeast region of Brazil.

The new Emergent Cold LatAm site has a building area of almost 20,000 square meters, with 19,900 pallet positions of storage space. It is well-located within the city of Recife, which is one of Brazil’s largest cities and the most important commercial hub in the northeast region.





This acquisition represents Emergent Cold LatAm’s latest investment in Brazil. In November 2021, the company entered Brazil’s cold logistics market with its acquisition of Martini Meat. At the same time, Emergent Cold LatAm purchased DMX Logística, a leading transportation business supporting Brazil’s protein industry. With the new Recife location, Emergent Cold LatAm now has cold storage operations in four states across Brazil: Paraná, Santa Catarina, Rio Grande do Sul, and Pernambuco.

“This latest acquisition allows us to provide customers will fully-integrated solutions across a greater area of Brazil, including transportation, storage and other value-added services,” said Evandro Calanca, Managing Director of Emergent Cold Brazil. “I’m pleased to add this high-quality facility to our growing Brazil network.”

44 Capital Finanças Corporativas acted as financial advisor and Lefosse Advogados acted as legal advisor to Emergent Cold LatAm.

About Emergent Cold LatAm:

Emergent Cold LatAm (www.emergentcoldlatam.com) is building a cold storage network of the highest quality, to provide integrated and comprehensive temperature-controlled logistic solutions to customers all over Latin America. The company was founded to cover the need for modern cold chain solutions in the market, and to meet the increasing demand from domestic and global customers. With this acquisition Emergent Cold LatAm now operates in 18 cold storage facilities, with more than 500 trucks and 3 facilities now under construction, to complete a total of 9 countries across Latin America.

