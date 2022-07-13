Autonomy’s Electric Vehicle Subscription Now Available in California’s Napa, Sonoma, and Marin Counties

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Autonomy, the electric vehicle subscription company that offers the cheapest, fastest, and easiest way to get a Tesla Model 3, and soon other makes and models, is now available to residents of the Northern California counties of Napa, Sonoma, and Marin.





“At the heart of Autonomy is the desire to make EVs accessible to everyone. As we continue to expand our EV subscription service across California, we’re seeing consumers fully realizing the benefits of not paying for gas and not feeling trapped by their long lease and loan terms,” said Scott Painter, founder and CEO of Autonomy. “With such proximity to the San Francisco Bay Area, these communities are fueled by an early-adoption mindset, and it’s exciting to now offer Autonomy’s radical new way of mobility to a consumer who is primed for innovation and an environmentally forward way of life.”

The news comes shortly after Autonomy expanded its Tesla subscription program to other parts of California, including San Diego, Orange County, the High and Low Deserts, the Inland Empire, Central California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Fresno, and Sacramento.

According to the most recent greenhouse gas inventory performed by the Regional Climate Protection Authority (RCPA), Sonoma County’s emissions from transportation account for roughly 60% of total emissions. To meet RCPA’s 2030 goal of achieving carbon neutrality, the county is working to promote 100% EV adoption. Autonomy helps achieve this goal by offering consumers a new and flexible way to get behind the wheel of an EV.

Nationally, EVs are 3-5 times cheaper to drive per mile than gas-powered vehicles. In Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia, some EVs are 5–6 times cheaper to drive, according to the Zero Emission Transportation Association. For consumers using one of the many Tesla Superchargers in these counties, the cost is approximately 25 cents per kWh, totaling approximately $25 for a full charge. Consumers may also benefit from local tax and utility incentives, discounts on toll roads, and access to HOV carpool lanes for driving an electric vehicle. Sonoma county in particular is working to bolster the EV charging infrastructure in the county by increasing Level 1 and Level 2 charging stations from just under 1,000 to 10,000 by 2030.

Customers can start to reserve their car via Autonomy’s app with a $100 refundable deposit, which goes toward a $500 refundable security deposit due at activation. A payment dial allows customers to personalize their Model 3. Subscriptions range from as low as $490 per month with an initial $4,900 start fee, to $1,000 per month with an initial $1,000 start fee. Once a customer has picked the plan that works for them, the balance of the refundable security deposit ($400), start fee, and first month’s payment, along with any applicable taxes, are not due until the subscription is activated. After that, the customer is billed monthly according to the plan they selected.

Autonomy’s monthly payment covers the traditional costs of ownership, including annual registration and licensing fees, routine maintenance and roadside assistance (limitations apply), and standard wear and tear on tires, which are usually additional expenses with a traditional lease or loan.

“Why lock yourself into a high-interest loan or long-term financial commitment when it comes to getting your next car?” said Georg Bauer, co-founder and president of Autonomy. “In the nearly 40 years I’ve spent in the automotive industry, subscribing to a car is the most exciting innovation I’ve seen. The month-to-month flexibility and financial freedom of a subscription is removing many of the roadblocks we’ve seen impede the adoption of electric vehicles.”

Adding to the cost advantage, Autonomy drivers have the flexibility to subscribe month to month after a three-month minimum hold period. They can cancel anytime with 28 days’ notice. The platform is a viable market option for those who do not want or cannot afford the long-term commitment of buying or leasing an electric car.

Autonomy’s subscription model offers a radical new solution to the rising demand for electric cars. An additional advantage is the company’s stock of Model 3s that are available for delivery or pickup within weeks (while supplies last), compared with the typical six- to nine-month wait for a lease or loan.

