CRN® Names Keli Davis of IntelePeer as a Rising Female Star

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IntelePeer, a leading Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) and Communications Workflow Automation provider, is pleased to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has chosen Keli Davis, vice president of strategic partnerships, IntelePeer, for its 2022 Rising Female Stars list. The list honors 100 up-and-coming, dedicated, driven women who are leaving their mark and making a difference for solution providers throughout the IT channel. The award comes on the heels of Davis’ inclusion on CRN’s Women of the Channel list.

With more than 20 years in the industry, Davis has elevated IntelePeer’s channel approach with a keen focus on strategic partnerships with technology distribution agencies. She’s leveraged internal resources and cultivated the Company’s channel partner relationships to successfully increase the sale of IntelePeer’s communication workflow solutions. Along with her dedication to and work with channel partners, Davis regularly coaches team members and industry colleagues on new technologies and adapting those innovations to the channel.

“Keli’s recognition as a rising female star is undeniably well-deserved,” commented Frank Fawzi, chief executive officer, IntelePeer. “As strategic channel partnerships have become more vital over the years, Keli has provided a level of guidance to enable market and revenue growth as well as increased customer retention in this fast-paced environment. Her strong insights provide incomparable feedback to the team, leading to better products and improved partner relationships. She has proven herself to be a true partner for solution providers and an inspiration to the IntelePeer team as a whole.”

In addition to being named a Rising Female Star, Davis has been listed twice on CRN’s Women of the Channel list. An industry veteran of more than 20 years, Davis is also a multi-year IntelePeer President’s Club winner.

Hand-selected by the CRN editorial team, the list features a powerhouse of nominees, based in large part on the recommendations from channel chiefs and other channel management executives across the industry. The third annual list of Rising Female Stars represents extraordinary women who are working hard to help their channel partners find success. These IT channel standouts demonstrate an aptitude for growing their respective channel partner programs and initiatives through a variety of disciplines, including marketing, channel program management and partner engagement, to name a few.

“CRN’s 2022 Rising Female Stars list highlights the women poised to become tomorrow’s channel leaders and luminaries who consistently demonstrate dedication to IT channel innovation and excellence. All of these women are helping to create a brighter future for the IT industry,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “On behalf of The Channel Company and CRN, I want to congratulate all of the honorees. The change these rising leaders are helping to enact today will define the IT channel for many years to come.”

The 2022 list of Rising Female Stars will be featured online at www.CRN.com/risingstars starting July 25 and in a special July issue of CRN Magazine.

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer helps companies better engage their customers by creating modern customer experiences from the cloud that augment existing communication solutions… in minutes. Its platform is a workflow communications engine that provides management for voice automation, messaging, AI, analytics, and the tools to help businesses tailor their customer engagement without requiring developer resources. IntelePeer provides its clients with instantly available pre-built solutions and workflow-based building tools to infinitely customize their interaction and rich APIs for more customized experiences, all built on its CPaaS platform. IntelePeer’s easy-to-use and intuitive no-code templates, low-code, co-creation, and turn-key communication options result in rapid time to value for its customers, regardless of their technical experience. For more information, visit: www.IntelePeer.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

© 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

