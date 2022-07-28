Avid | Edit On Demand Brings Over-The-Shoulder Collaboration to Remote Production Workflows 

SRT support ensures high-quality, secure streams directly from Media Composer for accelerated content review and approval

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID) today announced that the Avid | Edit On Demand® solution now supports “over-the-shoulder” workflows, made possible by SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) protocol support in the latest edition of Media Composer® editing software. This new capability further enhances the powerful, quickly deployable Avid | Edit On Demand cloud editing environment by securely streaming the video and audio output of Media Composer over the internet to anyone, anywhere using an SRT-enabled decoder, set-top box, video player or mobile device to view the playback in real time.

The Avid | Edit On Demand user experience is virtually indistinguishable from on-premises editing setups. It allows distributed post production teams to collaborate in the cloud as effectively as working together in a studio or other facility. Production teams can spin up virtualized resources including Media Composer seats with Avid NEXIS® cloud storage within hours, access their workflows from anywhere, and shut them down quickly when projects are complete. With greater collaboration through SRT, broadcast and post-production teams can distribute multiple outputs to multiple devices simultaneously, allowing for faster client review and feedback leading to timely project completion.

“In-person over-the-shoulder access for content review and approval has always been essential to successful workflows and now SRT ensures this is possible in remote and distributed editorial workflows,” David Colantuoni, Vice President, Product Management for Video and Media Solutions, Avid. “Avid | Edit On Demand provides large and small teams with a virtual turnkey post production facility in the cloud that provides even greater agility, flexibility, and security to complete and deliver projects on time and within budget.”

What is SRT?

SRT is an open source video transport protocol and technology stack originally developed by Avid’s partner Haivision. Supporting SRT ensures choice and flexibility in establishing over-the-shoulder workflows that can be based on software, or a mix of hardware and software. Avid is one of four advisory members of the SRT Alliance, a collaborative community of industry leaders and developers striving to achieve lower latency internet video transport by continuously improving SRT.

While SRT ensures secure streaming of content with end-to-end 128/256-bit AES encryption, Avid | Edit On Demand can also restrict client access to Media Composer output. Teams can connect to a Haivision SRT Gateway on premises or in the cloud to enable stream replication and firewall traversal so that devices behind a firewall can access streams without breaching network security.

Learn how Avid | Edit On Demand uniquely enables remote collaboration integrating over-the-shoulder experiences at www.avid.com/products/avid-edit-on-demand.

