Mirantis Launches Lens Pro – Adding Advanced Features to Accelerate Developers’ Kubernetes Productivity

Adds on-demand live support, easy setup for container image scanning and vulnerability reporting, a built-in local Kubernetes cluster

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#amazee—Mirantis, freeing developers to create their most valuable code, today announced Lens Pro with features for enterprise users that simplify the developer experience working with Kubernetes by adding on-demand live support, easy setup for container image scanning and vulnerability reporting, and a built-in local Kubernetes cluster.

Lens eliminates Kubernetes complexity thereby enabling mainstream developer adoption. Lens empowers users to easily manage, develop, debug, monitor, and troubleshoot their workloads across multiple clusters in real-time, and supports any certified Kubernetes distribution, on any infrastructure. The Lens desktop application has an intuitive graphical user interface and works with Linux, macOS, and Windows operating systems.

“Kubernetes has quickly become the de facto operating system for the cloud, but developers are still struggling to deal with its complexity – and that slows development of critical applications,” said Miska Kaipiainen, vice president of product engineering, Mirantis. “Lens provides developers and DevOps practitioners with a single platform to develop and operate their workloads and environments.”

The new Lens Pro features enhance developer productivity and create a more intuitive experience. Lens Pro simplifies the inner development loop – the iterative process that a developer goes through when they write, build, and debug code.

“Lens users report saving eight hours per week on average,” said Adrian Ionel, CEO and co-founder, Mirantis. “They can now use this time to innovate for their users and businesses.”

Besides the on-demand support, the Lens Desktop Kube feature can be used to spin up a local Kubernetes development environment with the click of a button. The development environment is powered by a virtual machine built into the Lens desktop application, providing developers a fully-integrated solution for Kubernetes development of cloud native applications.

The new Lens Container Security feature set delivers capabilities that improve the developer’s ability to uncover flaws earlier in the development cycle – during local development – saving time, money, and helping to prevent potentially devastating issues later. With this feature, developers can see Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) reporting directly in their local development environment in the correct context across any platform or architecture. This enables developers to easily visualize and remediate vulnerabilities across their development environment through one tool. The feature is not designed to replace centralized container image scanning and reporting tools, but to expand and integrate their capabilities for surfacing this information to developers within their inner development workflow.

A desktop application, Lens lowers the barrier of entry for those just getting started with Kubernetes and radically improves productivity for people with more experience. Lens has grown to more than 650,000 users and more than 18,500 stars on GitHub. Lens is the most popular integrated development environment (IDE) for Kubernetes.

Lens Pro is for enterprise users and priced at $19.90 per month per seat or $199 per year per seat. Licenses can be purchased directly from Mirantis or its partners. Lens Personal remains free for non-commercial open source projects, education, small business, and startups. For more information, go here.

About Mirantis

Mirantis helps organizations ship code faster on public and private clouds. The company provides a public cloud experience on any infrastructure from the data center to the edge. With Lens and Mirantis Container Cloud, Mirantis empowers a new breed of Kubernetes app developers by removing infrastructure and operations complexity and providing one cohesive cloud experience for complete app and DevOps portability, a single pane of glass, and automated full-stack lifecycle management with continuous updates.

Mirantis serves many of the world’s leading enterprises, including Adobe, DocuSign, Liberty Mutual, Nationwide Insurance, PayPal, Reliance Jio, Splunk, and STC. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.

