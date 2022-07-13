Avid NEXIS F-Series Raises the Bar on Media Storage Performance and Scalability for Collaborative On-Premises and Cloud Workflows

New storage engines combine with Avid NEXIS | VFS virtual file system and Avid NEXIS | FLEX subscriptions empowering teams to quickly adapt to the changing needs of today’s media production landscape

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID) today unveiled the next generation of its patented Avid NEXIS® shared storage solutions with the Avid NEXIS F-series family of storage engines and Avid NEXIS | VFS™ (virtual file system). Available now, the Avid NEXIS F-series solutions allow media production teams of all sizes to work from anywhere by providing secure, remote access to media and metadata across online, nearline, cloud and archive storage. Avid NEXIS | VFS allows users to deploy Avid NEXIS storage on-premises, in the cloud, or as a SaaS solution, simplifying their ability to collaborate from anywhere, as well as to adapt and grow their business in today’s rapidly changing media production landscape.

Avid NEXIS F-series

With performance that can scale to more than 30 gigabytes per second, the new family of Avid NEXIS F-series storage engines gives media production organizations the power to accelerate the most complex media workflows. The speed and capacity of the Avid NEXIS F-series accommodates business growth, new projects and remote collaboration without disruption or down time. With its modular, cost-effective design, the Avid NEXIS F-series is ideal for any size team, project and workflow.

This new generation of Avid NEXIS shared storage systems, which provides storage with no latency or delay for collaborative and real-time workflows, also includes the Avid NEXIS | PRO+™ introduction for smaller collaborative teams. The Avid NEXIS | PRO+ delivers the proven reliability teams demand to optimize the entire lifecycle of their content at every production stage—from ingest, editing, and finishing, to project parking, backup, repurposing and archive. Production teams can tackle these tasks without dropping a single frame — even when working with high-res media in the most demanding broadcast and post-production environments.

Avid NEXIS | VFS

Serving as the brain of the Avid NEXIS F-series and Avid NEXIS | PRO+, the completely reimagined Avid NEXIS | VFS now virtualizes storage into a single pool of shared resources. It accelerates collaborative media workflows by allowing teams of any size to quickly and securely access content from anywhere.

Avid NEXIS | VFS software also features built-in intelligence to automate administrative tasks and allow Avid NEXIS F-series storage to adapt to changing workloads without user intervention. From dynamically reallocating storage capacity and optimizing bandwidth to delivering protection with automatic drive rebuild, it provides the agile environment and reliability required for 24×7 operations.

Avid NEXIS | VFS also powers easy collaboration and fast turnaround, no matter what video, audio, news, sports or graphics production tools are being used. Hundreds of users can simultaneously browse, find and share media and projects from anywhere — in the facility, on location, or at home — keeping their organization’s entire content library and archive within easy reach.

“With remote collaboration now being the norm for most production and creative teams around the world, media organizations are looking to scale their infrastructures and take the next step on their cloud journeys without impacting performance or reliability,” said David Colantuoni, Vice President, Product Management for Video and Media Solutions at Avid. “Avid NEXIS lets organizations of all sizes do exactly that. From powering unmatched collaborative performance to bringing intelligence into media workflows and delivering unprecedented flexibility, Avid NEXIS enables remote operations like never before.”

Avid NEXIS | FLEX Subscription

The new Avid NEXIS F-series and Avid NEXIS | VFS are available today as a subscription offering via the recently announced Avid NEXIS | FLEX purchase plan. Avid NEXIS | FLEX™ subscriptions allow Avid NEXIS customers to gain the financial benefits of an OPEX business model while also simplifying their ability to migrate from a traditional, hardware-based storage deployment to the cloud or SaaS environment. As such, Avid NEXIS | FLEX customers gain lower cost of entry, business agility and exceptional investment protection. Avid NEXIS | FLEX also enables media teams to combine their other Avid subscription solutions such as Media Composer and MediaCentral, providing an all-in-one OPEX engagement with Avid.

For more information on Avid NEXIS, please visit https://www.avid.com/nexis.

Avid Powers Greater Creators

People who create media for a living become greater creators with Avid’s award-winning technology solutions to make, manage and monetize today’s most celebrated video and audio content—from iconic movies and binge-worthy TV series, to network news and sports, to recorded music and the live stage. What began more than 30 years ago with our invention of nonlinear digital video editing has led to individual artists, creative teams and organizations everywhere subscribing to our powerful tools and collaborating securely in the cloud. We continue to re-imagine the many ways editors, musicians, producers, journalists and other content creators will bring their stories to life. Discover the possibilities at avid.com and join the conversation on social media with the multitude of brilliant creative people who choose Avid for a lifetime of success.

© 2022 Avid Technology, Inc., Avid, its logo and Avid NEXIS, Avid NEXIS | VFS, Avid NEXIS | FLEX, Avid NEXIS | PRO+ and Avid NEXIS are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All rights reserved. Other trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice. Avid NEXIS is protected by U.S. patents. Details are available at www.avid.com/legal/patent-marking.

PR Contacts

Avid

Dave Smith

[email protected]

978.502.9607

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry (Avid’s PR agency)

[email protected]