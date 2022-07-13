Seoul, South Korea–(Newsfile Corp. – July 12, 2022) – The decentralized cross-chain capital markets protocol Konstellation is now available on MEXC, a top-performing and high transaction centralized exchange with over 6 million users in over 200 countries and regions.

The listing of $DARC on MEXC is a significant milestone for Konstellation Network as it works on its mission to become the financial services industry hub for Cosmos and other blockchain networks.

The details for the listing are as follows:

​​Konstellation Network (DARC) Timeline Arrangement

Token Distribution time: 11:00 July 12 (UTC)

DARC/USDT trading opening time: 12:00 July 12 (UTC)

Trading Pair: DARC/USDT

Note – All timings are in UTC.

$DARC is used in the Konstellation Network for various roles, such as to pay the network’s governance and transaction fees.

About Konstellation

Konstellation is a decentralized cross-chain capital markets protocol built on the Cosmos network. The project is aimed to efficiently connect funds and the various components of the asset management industries with investors. Konstellation’s mission is to become the financial services industry hub for Cosmos and other blockchain ecosystems using strategic inter-operable blockchain communications.

The Konstellation network is powered by DARC tokens, which are required for the Konstellation network’s governance and transactions. Powered by features such as cross-chain infrastructure, a simplified interface, high composability, and effortless cross-chain DeFi usability, Konstellation is making headway in achieving its vision.

To learn more about Konstellation, visit their Website, Twitter, Telegram, and Medium.

About MEXC Global

MEXC, founded in 2018, is a centralized exchange known for its high performance and mega transactions matching technology. The team of MEXC Global consists of some of the first movers and pioneers of blockchain technology. Currently, the platform caters to over 5 million users in over 70 countries and continues to grow.

MEXC offers several advantages, such as its multi-tier, multi-cluster system architecture, high performance, high liquidity, multi-cryptocurrency, and localized language support. The centralized exchange lists some of the most prominent trading pairs, such as BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT.

