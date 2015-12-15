AvidXchange Announces Purchase-to-Pay Integration for Sage 100

New end-to-end solution offers automated purchasing, invoice and payment capabilities

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, today announced an end-to-end, purchase-to-pay (P2P) integration available for Sage 100 customers in AvidStrongroom. This new offering builds on the company’s suite of solutions integrated with Sage technology including, Sage Intacct, Sage 100 Contractor and Sage 300 CRE.

With this launch, AP professionals and business leaders can reduce time spent manually matching purchase orders (POs), invoices and receipts by automating those tasks in AvidStrongroom. Furthermore, the platform recognizes different approval workflows based on the results of the PO matching process creating opportunity for a more efficient process and less risk of error in the future. With AvidStrongroom’s 2- and 3-way PO matching feature, customers also save on costs by reducing the chance of overpaying vendors by way of human error.

“We’re thrilled to expand our integrations with Sage to serve both Sage Intacct and now Sage 100, to make our combined customers’ lives more efficient – at least at work,” said Tyler Gill, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships & Alliances at AvidXchange. “We look forward to collaborating on more opportunities to continue customer success as they navigate this new workforce era and the challenges that arise.”

“This new integration is a testament of AvidXchange’s commitment to improving our solutions to meet the unique needs of our customers,” said Dan Drees, Chief Growth Officer of AvidXchange. “With this integration, our customers will have a more streamlined AP process that allows them to save time and resources so that they can focus on driving their businesses and not manual processes.”

About AvidXchange™

AvidXchange is a leading provider of accounts payable (“AP”) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers. AvidXchange’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for more than 8,000 businesses and it has made payments to more than 825,000 supplier customers of its buyers over the past five years. To learn more about how AvidXchange is transforming the way companies pay their bills, visit www.AvidXchange.com.

