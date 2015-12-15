Myovant Sciences to Host First Fiscal Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 27, 2022

BASEL, Switzerland, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), today announced it will host a webcast and conference call to discuss corporate updates and financial results for its first fiscal quarter, ended June 30, 2022. The webcast and conference call will be held at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on July 27, 2022.

Investors and the general public may access the live webcast here. The live webcast can also be accessed by visiting the company’s investor relations page of Myovant’s website at: https://investors.myovant.com/.

The webcast will be archived on the company website for approximately one year.

ABOUT MYOVANT SCIENCES

Myovant Sciences aspires to redefine care for women and for men through purpose-driven science, empowering medicines, and transformative advocacy. Founded in 2016, Myovant has executed five successful Phase 3 clinical trials across oncology and women’s health leading to two regulatory approvals by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for men with advanced prostate cancer and women with heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids, respectively. Myovant also has received regulatory approvals by the European Commission (EC) and the United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for women with symptomatic uterine fibroids and for men with advanced hormone-sensitive prostate cancer. Myovant has supplemental New Drug Applications under review with the FDA for endometriosis-associated pain, and for updates to the United States Prescribing Information (USPI) based on safety and efficacy data from the Phase 3 LIBERTY randomized withdrawal study (RWS) of MYFEMBREE in premenopausal women with heavy menstrual bleeding due to uterine fibroids for up to two years. Myovant also is conducting a Phase 3 study to evaluate the prevention of pregnancy in women with uterine fibroids or endometriosis. In addition, Myovant is developing MVT-602, an investigational oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, which has completed a Phase 2a study for female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Sumitovant Biopharma, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., is Myovant’s majority shareholder. For more information, please visit www.myovant.com. Follow @Myovant on Twitter and LinkedIn.

