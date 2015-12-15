AXIM Biotechnologies Enhances IgE Testing Capabilities; Responds to Global Warming’s Impact on Allergy Season

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting ocular surface diseases, announced today that it has launched an enhanced version of its rapid Ocular Immunoglobulin E (IgE) test in response to a study recently published in Nature by researchers at the University of Michigan Department of Climate and Space Sciences and Engineering.

The article titled “Projected climate-driven changes in pollen emission season length and magnitude over the continental United States” showcases that climate change is making allergy season occur sooner and for a longer period of time than in recent years. Spring pollen emissions are projected to begin 10 to 40 days earlier and last five to 15 days longer in the summer and fall.

This is important to know because allergic conjunctivitis, allergic reactions caused by airborne allergens, has become increasingly prevalent. But even though approximately 40% of the U.S. population experiences it annually, it is severely underdiagnosed due to the industry’s lack of diagnostic tools.

AXIM’s enhanced rapid IgE test helps in the assessment of total tear IgE levels and is useful for the clinical diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis and its severity. The test has been optimized to provide results nearly 50% faster than the non-optimized IgE test with no loss in sensitivity or specificity. This change will result in quicker patient throughput and give physicians the ability to test more patients per day in the same amount of time.

“It’s becoming clear that the intensity and frequency of ocular allergies will only increase as we experience longer allergy seasons here in the U.S.,” said John W. Huemoeller II, Chief Executive Officer of AXIM® Biotech. “Our goal is to make it possible for doctors to keep up with these changes and diagnose and treat double the number of patients suffering from allergic conjunctivitis than they can with their current diagnostic tools.”

To learn more about AXIM’s eyecare division and products, please visit https://aximeye.com/ .

About AXIM® Biotechnologies

Founded in 2014, AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM) is a vertically integrated research and development company focused on improving the landscape for the diagnosis of ophthalmological conditions such as Dry Eye Disease (DED) through rapid diagnostic tests. The Company owns two of the only five FDA Cleared Diagnostic tests for Dye Eye Disease. For more information, please visit www.AXIMBiotech.com .

