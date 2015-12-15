JumpCloud and CrowdStrike Partner to Deepen Device Security, Extend Security Coverage, and Achieve Compliance

JumpCloud’s full-disk encryption, cross-OS patching, and secure single sign-on now available through the CrowdStrike Store

LOUISVILLE, Colo., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Open Directory Platform™ provider JumpCloud Inc. today announced it has partnered with CrowdStrike , a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, to introduce JumpCloud’s full-disk encryption (FDE) with secure vaulting of recovery keys, cross-OS device patching, single sign-on (SSO) capabilities, and device management to the CrowdStrike ecosystem via the CrowdStrike Store , a cybersecurity app marketplace. Combining CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform with JumpCloud’s ability to harden the security posture of machines and quickly remediate issues ensures common customers’ fleets are as secure as possible, all through the CrowdStrike Store.

With CrowdStrike and JumpCloud, a CrowdStrike Falcon Fund partner , IT teams are enabled to control and manage identities and devices, and apply Zero Trust principles to enhance their security posture. Combining Falcon’s Real Time Response (RTR) functionality and security insights with JumpCloud’s visibility of usage, configurations, and policies across organizational resources introduces sophisticated, cross-OS security functionality and gives customers more effective protection, cyber risk reduction, and accelerated compliance capabilities. By centralizing access for employees, devices, and every resource they touch through the JumpCloud Open Directory Platform, IT teams can easily implement enhanced security without friction. They can secure, manage, and patch their entire fleet across different operating systems using Falcon’s response commands for IT resource management.

With this partnership, customers will be able to:

Seamlessly deploy security and compliance policies like patching and FDE (BitLocker, FileVault).

Take identity-based action from threats across devices, applications, and networks by removing users and wiping devices. Leverage role-based access to maintain security and group-based user access for accelerated onboarding.

Easily track authentication actions and permission levels to accelerate remediation and compliance standards. Every authentication and access is logged for seamless reporting and audits.

Secure access and identity management of CrowdStrike’s administrative console through JumpCloud’s SAML and SCIM-based SSO service offering.

By initiating a JumpCloud free trial in the CrowdStrike Store, IT admins will be able to rapidly assess their fleet inventory’s patch levels and configuration profiles to quickly enforce and bring them up to rigorous security standards. The partnership gives customers a layered security approach to meet the security and compliance needs of today’s complex device environments, rising cloud application adoption, and a globally distributed remote and hybrid workforce.

“CrowdStrike’s support of our holistic approach to secure, frictionless access to critical applications and data, as both a strategic investor and partner, showcases JumpCloud’s ability to deliver a next-generation Open Directory Platform to teams around the globe,” said Rajat Bhargava, CEO, JumpCloud. “This partnership is deeply important for better security in organizations and is also essential to providing customers with freedom of choice — they can use the best technology and take advantage of the best platforms for remote work and better security.”

“Distributed device environments and weak device security introduce risk and complexity for organizations as they simply try to connect users to an expanding portfolio of IT resources,” said Geoff Swaine, vice president, global programs, store, & tech alliances at CrowdStrike. “Offering JumpCloud’s secure device management in the CrowdStrike Store offers seamless OS patching and encryption at users’ fingertips, all from a single console. Now our customers can extend CrowdStrike’s robust detection and response capabilities with the JumpCloud integration to counter modern threats and vulnerabilities.”

JumpCloud gives IT teams an Open Directory Platform for Secure, Frictionless Access™ from any device to any IT resource, anywhere. The company’s platform is already deployed in over 180,000 worldwide organizations, including 1,800 partners, and its commitment to ease of use for both IT admins and the employees they manage has resulted in rapid product growth, rapid hiring expansion, and rapid customer adoption.

There are a number of additional releases planned by JumpCloud and CrowdStrike to create a more secure identity layer. To learn more about JumpCloud’s device security in the CrowdStri ke Store , visit https://store.crowdstrike.com/apps/secure-device-management .

About JumpCloud

The JumpCloud Open Directory Platform™ helps IT teams Make (Remote) Work Happen™ by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud® has a global user base of more than 180,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

