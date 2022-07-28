Basis Theory Opens New Delhi Office and Hires Former Envestnet Yodlee Vice President to Oversee Growth in Asia-Pacific Region

Company’s expansion is a complement to the region’s fast-growing startup ecosystem and progressive regulatory environment that prioritizes user privacy and data protection

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Basis Theory, the data security and compliance data tokenization platform that helps any company quickly secure, use, and manage sensitive information, has announced the hire of former Envestnet Yodlee VP and head of sales Dhruv Manga as its new managing director for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Dhruv has over 20 years of experience originating and growing APAC sales organizations across cloud and enterprise software, business intelligence, and fintech and financial services. Operating from the company’s new office in New Delhi, India, Dhruv will be responsible for igniting the strong interest in Basis Theory’s tokenization platform from the APAC region as its regulatory climate intensifies.

The APAC region is known for being progressive when it comes to privacy and data protection regulations, and the adoption of GDPR in Europe has spurred further enhancements to existing policies. A recent shift from mere compliance to also holding companies accountable for the handling of personal data has increased the pace of regulation, with India, Singapore, Japan, and South Korea implementing numerous new reforms in the past year.

Basis Theory’s tokenization platform allows any company to quickly encrypt, manage, and abstract sensitive information away from its origin point so it can be securely shared and leveraged. Securing and enabling safe access to sensitive data is crucial to building better products and adapting to the rapidly changing security and compliance landscape. Basis Theory helps businesses operate confidently within the Asia-Pacific region’s fast-moving regulatory environment, while opening up new paths to innovation from the ability to share and leverage that data safely with vendors and partners.

“Dhruv has done this before: bringing transformative technology solutions to the APAC region and growing those practices from the ground up,” said Colin Luce, co-founder and CEO at Basis Theory. “He is the right person to help us accelerate the growth we’re experiencing in this market, which is hungry for innovative solutions that don’t just take care of compliance, but also open up new opportunities to build without constraints.”

Previously, Dhruv spent 16 years with Envestnet Yodlee, where he led sales teams for fintech and banking software solutions across the APAC and Middle East to record revenue and customer growth. A native of New Delhi, he is intimately familiar with the region and what is needed to sell revolutionary new technology ideas to global businesses operating in these nuanced markets.

“In the same way Envestnet Yodlee changed how the financial industry shared and leveraged data, Basis Theory is changing the way companies secure and share sensitive data,” said Dhruv Manga, Managing Director, APAC at Basis Theory. “With digital regulation on the rise, companies are radically rethinking data security and data portability. Basis Theory’s tokenization approach makes complying with the myriad and growing compliance requirements in the APAC region simple and safe, while freeing companies to innovate without fear of exposing corporate data.”

Basis Theory puts great data security within reach of all businesses so that privacy and compliance never inhibit creating value for customers. Basis Theory’s tokenization platform provides a simple API, native tools, and granular controls that secure sensitive data—like credit card data and PII—to unlock new products, insights, and partnerships. Customers use Basis Theory’s compliant infrastructure and expertise to meet or exceed compliance requirements, like PCI, GDPR, and HIPAA, without taking on the burdens of securing it themselves. Basis Theory is building from first-hand experience at Twilio, Klarna, and Dwolla and has raised over $17 million from top-tier investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners and Kindred Ventures. For more information, visit http://www.basistheory.com.

