Contentsquare Closes $600M Growth Investment Round Led by Sixth Street; Doubles Valuation to $5.6B and Brings Total Funding to $1.4 Billion

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Contentsquare, the global leader in digital experience analytics, announced today that it has closed a $600 million growth investment round, including $400 million in Series F equity and $200 million in debt financing, bringing total funding to $1.4 billion. The Series F investment is led by Sixth Street Growth, which joins new and existing investors Bpifrance, Canaan, Eurazeo, Highland Europe, KKR, LionTree, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and funds and accounts managed by BlackRock. Many of Contentsquare’s other investors also participated in the round. The debt facility includes contributions from BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and Société Générale. Since raising its Series E of $500 million in May 2021, the company’s valuation has doubled to $5.6 billion.

Contentsquare will use the capital to scale investments in innovation, both organically and through M&A, support long-term growth in key markets, expand to new territories and deliver greater impact in areas where it can really make a difference, including digital accessibility, privacy & sustainability.

With a Total Addressable Market (TAM) of $34 billion, Contentsquare moves beyond traditional analytics to empower brands with an unprecedented understanding of the customer experience on their websites and apps. Its AI-powered engine analyzes trillions of digital customer interactions to surface critical insights that provide businesses of all sizes and across all industries the power to create more human digital experiences, and drive greater business growth.

Today’s investment validates the transformative power of the Contentsquare solution, and the momentum generated by the company, including:

Exponential growth : with several hundreds of million dollars in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and a year-on-year revenue growth rate over 100%

: with several hundreds of million dollars in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and a year-on-year revenue growth rate over 100% Massive team expansion: with a team of 1,500 — including 430 in R&D — and 17 offices around the world

with a team of 1,500 — including 430 in R&D — and 17 offices around the world Large customer base: with over one million customers worldwide across all verticals: retail, luxury, entertainment, telco, travel, automotive, B2B and finance. Contentsquare now serves 1,000 enterprise customers, including 30% of the Global Fortune 100. Contentsquare customers include BMW, Breitling, Clarins, Decathlon, Giorgio Armani, Samsung, Sephora and Virgin Atlantic

with over one million customers worldwide across all verticals: retail, luxury, entertainment, telco, travel, automotive, B2B and finance. Contentsquare now serves 1,000 enterprise customers, including 30% of the Global Fortune 100. Contentsquare customers include BMW, Breitling, Clarins, Decathlon, Giorgio Armani, Samsung, Sephora and Virgin Atlantic M&A development: with a total of six acquisitions in the past three years to accelerate geographic, segment and product expansion

with a total of six acquisitions in the past three years to accelerate geographic, segment and product expansion Market expansion: with the acquisition in 2021 of leading SMB product experience insights platform Hotjar, to serve the market end-to-end (SMB/Mid-Market/Enterprise)

with the acquisition in 2021 of leading SMB product experience insights platform Hotjar, to serve the market end-to-end (SMB/Mid-Market/Enterprise) Acceleration of multi-product strategy: one platform with five products — CS Digital to analyze Web customer journey and content, CS for Apps to optimize Mobile Apps Experience, CS Find and Fix to surface errors and improve loading time, CS Merchandising for product and pricing analytics, and CS Insights that provides recommendations, benchmarking and scoring

one platform with five products — CS Digital to analyze Web customer journey and content, CS for Apps to optimize Mobile Apps Experience, CS Find and Fix to surface errors and improve loading time, CS Merchandising for product and pricing analytics, and CS Insights that provides recommendations, benchmarking and scoring Focus on operational excellence: with the implementation of strong processes to make data driven strategic decisions faster and drive efficiency across the board

with the implementation of strong processes to make data driven strategic decisions faster and drive efficiency across the board Accelerated customer insights: by analyzing 3,200 billion customer interactions monthly and $2.5 billion in transactions daily

by analyzing 3,200 billion customer interactions monthly and $2.5 billion in transactions daily Investment in privacy: with the launch of the industry’s first Cookieless Analytics solution to develop digital trust

with the launch of the industry’s first Cookieless Analytics solution to develop digital trust Commitment to impact and digital accessibility: through the Contentsquare Foundation, with the development of free assistive technology Readapt and the funding of several initiatives to make the Web accessible to everyone

“This new round of investment is a testament to the boundless ambition of our team, who is laser focused on helping businesses of all sizes deliver more human digital experiences — experiences that are seamless, frictionless, rewarding and inspiring,” said Jonathan Cherki, CEO and Founder of Contentsquare. “We’re excited to keep on dedicating ourselves to raising the standards of digital customer experience everywhere, and we feel this is just the beginning.”

“Contentsquare is uniquely positioned within the growing customer experience sector as it continues to provide customers with more advanced tools to scale their businesses and create deeper brand connections,” said Bo Stanley, Partner and Co-Head of Sixth Street Growth. “We have tremendous confidence in Jonathan and his team, and are thrilled to be joining an incredible cohort of existing and new co-investors in support of a business poised for its next phase of growth.”

Sixth Street Managing Director Benjamin Johnston will be joining Contentsquare’s board of directors.

LionTree Advisors served as a financial advisor to Sixth Street.

About Contentsquare

Contentsquare delivers the power to make the digital world more human. Its AI-powered platform provides rich and contextual insight into customer behaviors, feelings and intent — at every touchpoint in their journey — enabling businesses to build empathy and create lasting impact. The global leader in digital experience analytics, Contentsquare helps brands everywhere transform the way they do business, allowing them to take action at enterprise scale and build customer trust with security, privacy and accessibility. More than 1000 leading brands use Contentsquare to grow their business, deliver more customer happiness and move with greater agility in a constantly changing world. Its insights power the customer experience on over 1 million websites worldwide. Founded in Paris and with offices around the world, Contentsquare has raised $1.4B in investment funding from leading investors, including funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Bpifrance, Canaan, Eurazeo, Highland Europe, KKR, LionTree, Sixth Street and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. For more information, visit www.contentsquare.com

About Sixth Street

Sixth Street is a global investment firm with over $60 billion in assets under management and committed capital. Sixth Street Growth is the firm’s dedicated platform for making private investments in growth companies. The Sixth Street Growth team partners with companies and management teams to provide bespoke, accretive financing solutions to accelerate organic and inorganic growth. Sixth Street has invested over $5 billion in more than 40 companies in its growth investing strategy since inception. Select current and past representative Sixth Street Growth investments include Airbnb, AvidXchange, Datavant, Gainsight, Heap, MDLIVE, Spotify, and Sprinklr. For more information, visit www.sixthstreetgrowth.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter (@sixthstreetnews), and Instagram (@sixthstreetpartners).

