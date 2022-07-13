Blockmed (BLMD) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – July 12, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Blockmed (BLMD) on July 8, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BLMD/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/130461_c515d3696477fad8_001full.jpg

Integrating medical technology with metaverse, Blockmed (BLMD) creates an information network without fear of personal information breach, offers accurate virtual healthcare through metaverse devices, and provides immediate economic benefits for health service users. Its native token BLMD has been listed on LBank Exchange at 17:00 (UTC+8) on July 8, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Blockmed

Blockmed is an innovative solution for the most important components of the rapidly growing virtual healthcare and metaverse medical markets in terms of transparency, prevention of falsification and health record breaches, and sharing of medical data in a unified format. This will lead to the creation of a virtual healthcare market by integrating and operating systems such as organizations, institutions, governments, hardware manufacturers, insurance companies, and payment service providers.

Through this blockchain-based transparent information network, the interests of each participating group are guaranteed in all medical activities to increase participation motivation, and ultimately, it is designed with the goal of concentrating the most benefits on the end consumer, the medical service user.

In Blockmed ecosystem, healthcare service provider including general hospitals, public health centers, and pharmacies can accurately examine remote patients without time and space limitations through AR or VR equipment provided by hardware and solution providers. In addition, prescription information is delivered to the user’s desired pharmacy based on medical information, providing a one-stop service from manufacturing to drug.

Medical equipment manufacturers provide required AR and VR devices and software linked to blockchains for medical treatment in medical service providers which enables virtual healthcare and thus, generate revenue from this. And virtual healthcare solution provider provides a solution in the form of central operating software based on blockchain ERC-20 and ERC-721 to hardware for virtual healthcare, so that the obtained medical information is transmitted and processed to each necessary institution without breach.

Furthermore, Blockmed significantly reduces the time and number of documents required to complete the insurance application and insurance payment process that occur while using medical services. Besides, the entire process is completed without information breach, and proceeds one-stop from insurance payment to insurance payment. All costs incurred in the process can be paid with Blockmed coins.

As the ultimate beneficiaries of this system, health care users will be able to use medical services provided by companies and institutions that are an important part of each ecosystem as above, and pay for the service with Blockmed coins. Through this, the misuse of user’s medical information is blocked at the source, and from payment of medical expenses to payment of insurance money, it is possible to use it as a one-stop service through blockchain, making it possible to use medical services in the most convenient way.

About BLMD Token

BLMD is the native token of the Blockmed that can be used in various ways in its ecosystem, including payment for all kinds of services. Based on ERC-20, BLMD has a total supply of 250 million (i.e. 250,000,000) tokens, of which 20% is provided for sale, 10% is provided for virtual healthcare solution development, 25% is allocated for payment fund for participating institutions, 20% goes into ecosystem activation support fund, 10% will be used to cover health care data system development cost, 5% is provided for legal advisory for medical regulation, and the rest 10% is allocated to the team.

The BLMD token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 17:00 (UTC+8) on July 8, 2022, investors who are interested in Blockmed investment can easily buy and sell BLMD token on LBank Exchange right now.

Learn More about BLMD Token:

Official Website: http://blockmed.io/index_eng.html

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130461