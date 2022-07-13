Teijin and Fujitsu Agree to Jointly Develop Blockchain-based Commercial Platform to Promote Sustainable Use of Recycled Materials

TOKYO, Jul 12, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Teijin Limited (hereinafter Teijin) and Fujitsu Limited today launched a joint project to realize a blockchain-based commercial platform for enhancing the environmental value of recycled materials for manufacturers. The collaboration will promote environmentally conscious design(1) by leveraging Teijin’s Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) Calculation Method for measuring the environmental impact of manufacturing processes across the value chain, as well as Fujitsu’s blockchain technology to collect and track primary data on environmental impact (including GHG emissions) to deliver reliable, transparent traceability.

Image of platform for enhancing the environmental value of recycled materials

The new platform will promote the use of recycled materials and environmentally friendly designs by providing manufacturers who design products from recycled materials with accurate information about their environmental footprint, including proof of origin of recycled materials and data on GHG emissions.

This joint effort demonstrates the two companies’ commitment to contributing to the realization of the common global goal of a carbon-neutral future for humanity.

Background

Measuring and reducing the environmental impact of manufacturing processes as well as enhancing the environmental value of recycled materials represents an ongoing challenge for players in the manufacturing industry.

To this end, manufacturers are increasingly introducing LCA throughout the life cycle of products, disclosing evaluation results, and taking proactive measures to obtain environmental labels(2) as part of their environmental impact management strategies. The introduction of stricter environmental regulations in Europe in particular requires companies to not only adjust to additional requirements in the manufacturing process, but also to focus on environmentally friendly designs and materials. In particular, fiber reinforced plastics (FRP), which are increasingly used for industrial purposes particularly in the transportation field such as aircraft and electric vehicles (EVs), will require more advanced, environmentally conscious design efforts in the future.

To achieve these goals, both the government and the private sector are actively working to regulate waste disposal and develop improved recycling technologies. However, transparency and traceability of recycled materials remain an ongoing challenge, and demand for solutions for reliable information management is expected to grow amidst trends to institutionalize the verification of the usage of recycled resources.

To address this issue, Teijin and Fujitsu started collaboration on a blockchain-based commercial platform to promote sustainable use of recycled materials and provide manufacturers with reliable and transparent information on the origin of recycled resources and data on GHG emissions.

Outline of the joint project

Teijin has established a method for calculating greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from carbon fiber and aramid fiber manufacturing processes and is also promoting initiatives related to FRP recycling. Fujitsu has a strong track record in building systems using blockchain technologies that ensure high transparency and traceability and makes it virtually impossible to falsify information.

Features of the new platform

– The new platform will improve the reliability and the environmental value of recycled materials by leveraging Fujitsu’s blockchain technology to collect and trace primary data on environmental impact (including GHG emissions) across the value-chain

– The new platform will promote the use of recycled materials and environmentally friendly designs by providing manufacturers who design products from recycled materials with environmental impact information, including proof of origin of recycled materials and highly reliable GHG emissions

Future plans

As a first step in their collaboration, Teijin and Fujitsu will start full-scale trials with the aim of realizing business in the FRP field within fiscal 2022. Based on the results of these trials, the two companies will consider expanding the scope of the project for other types of materials.

Moving forward, Teijin and Fujitsu will continue to contribute to the materials industry as a starting point for the realization of a “circular economy” and will promote environmentally conscious design in society by promoting the use of reliable recycled materials.

The two parties will further promote discussions and field trials with partner companies and organizations that support this initiative to contribute to the realization of carbon neutrality on a corporate and global level.

In order to realize a sustainable society, Teijin will provide innovative, people-centered solutions that improve peoples’ quality of life. Teijin will further strive to mitigate the impact of its business activities on the environment and society to realize its long-term vision “to be a company that supports the society of the future.” Fujitsu is promoting “Sustainable Manufacturing” to achieve growth through the coexistence of people and the earth as one of its key focus areas under its global business brand, Fujitsu Uvance.

(1) Environmentally conscious design:

Design that takes into account the entire life cycle of a product and aims to reduce its environmental impact

(2) Environmental label:

A mark that informs purchasers of how products and services contribute to the reduction of environmental impact

