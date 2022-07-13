Canon Introduces RF 24mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM and RF 15-30mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM Pair of Wide-Angle RF Lenses and More

Photography News: Canon expands their RF lens lineup with the RF 24mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM and RF 15-30mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM. Also announced, the PowerShot PICK, a portable PTZ camera with AI to automatically track and capture images.

B&H is pleased to announce a series of announcements from Canon. There are two full-frame wide-angle lenses for their mirrorless system: the Canon RF 24mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM and RF 15-30mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM. Plus, Canon has made official the PowerShot PICK—an ultra-portable pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera that has AI to automatically track subjects and capture photos and video.

Canon RF 24mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM

Key Features

RF-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

Aperture Range: f/1.8 to f/22

One UD Element, One Aspherical Element

Super Spectra Coating

STM Stepping AF Motor

1:2 Max. Magnification, 5.5″ Min. Focus

Optical Image Stabilizer

Customizable Control Ring

One lens that hasn’t come to the RF system is a 24mm—a staple of the wide-angle world. That changes today with the RF 24mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM. This is a high-quality option that fills a wide-angle gap in Canon’s mid-range lineup where it joins similar options like the RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro and 16mm f/2.8. It is also extremely compact, lightweight, and close focusing.

Key Features

RF-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

Aperture Range: f/4.5 to f/32

UD and Aspherical Elements

Super Spectra Coating

STM Stepping AF Motor

1:2 Magnification and 5.1″ Min. Focus

Optical Image Stabilizer

Customizable Control Ring

7-Blade Diaphragm

This lens fits in well with Canon’s growing series of fast-enough primes, including the 50mm f/1.8, 16mm f/2.8, and 85mm f/2. It’s also decently compact and, surprisingly for a wide-angle, has image stabilization. With 5 stops of stabilization and 6.5 stops with Coordinated IS this lens is going to be ideal for handheld use and video, including use on drones or gimbals.

It earned a Macro designation through a 0.5x maximum magnification at the minimum focus distance of 5.5”. This should make the lens even more versatile. Plus, the STM motor is fast and quiet for sharp stills and video.

The RF 15-30mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM is now the smaller, lighter, and affordable wide-angle zoom in the RF lineup. Like the 24mm, this lightweight zoom is benefitted by image stabilization, to make it outstanding for handheld photos and shooting video.

The image stabilizer works up to 5.5 stops or 7 stops with Coordinated IS. Additionally, the lens features a 0.5x maximum magnification. This should make it a reliable pick for all types of shooting.

The lens does shave off some weight and shrinks down thanks to the use of a more conservative f/4.5-6.3 aperture. While this makes it less ideal for low-light compared to the much more expensive and larger f/2.8 model, it still remains a great, sharp optic for landscapes and architecture.

After a few years of development, a concept has turned into a real product known as the PowerShot PICK. It is exactly what it originally set out to be—an ultra-portable PTZ camera with automatic tracking that will make sure you are in the photos, too.

Being exceptionally tiny and featuring an integrated rechargeable battery makes the PICK an easy, well, pick for everyday use no matter where you are headed. You can then put the camera down wherever you want and let it analyze the scene for automatic image taking. It’ll recognize faces and automatically begin snapping photos and recording videos, ensuring candid moments remain natural and spontaneous.

Where the PICK shows off is with Canon’s underlying imaging tech. It boasts a 12MP 1/2.3” CMOS sensor along with a 3x optical zoom (19-57mm equivalent) lens and can record video in Full HD 1080p up to 60 fps. It also offers pan and tilt functionality with a range of ±170º and 110º, respectively, for active subject tracking and has image stabilization for smooth footage.

When you want to take more control, the PICK provides a couple options. The first is the MiniPTZ App which connects via Wi-Fi/Bluetooth to the camera and offers full control over the camera settings along with recommendations of which shots are the best and quick sharing. The PICK also has voice control. Activated by saying “Hello PICK” followed by a simple command, users can quickly take a photo, record video, change subjects, and more.

As for final technical concerns, the PICK features a USB-C port for charging and data, has a built-in stereo microphone, a microSD card slot for saving data, and a tally light. A 1/4”-20 tripod socket on the bottom makes it easy to mount.

Canon Adds RF 24mm and 15-30mm Wide-Angle Lenses to Mirrorless Line

