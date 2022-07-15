Blockpass and BlockOn Capital Partner over India Blockchain Week

HONG KONG, Jul 15, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Blockpass, the Safe Network for Crypto, is announcing a partnership with BlockOn, the worldwide blockchain venture builder & firm. As part of this move, Blockpass will provide information, updates and coverage of BlockOn’s events, and BlockOn has invited Blockpass to speak at its India Blockchain Week (IBW – https://www.inblockchainweek.com/ ) event, which covers a whole host of themes from NFTs to Governments to Start-Ups over its 7 days.

BlockOn incubates and accelerates projects which promote a better ecosystem for cryptocurrency and blockchain companies by leveraging its network, infrastructure, visibility and funds. BlockOn guides innovators in the development of their ideas and road maps, accelerates their development and customer acquisition efforts, connects with and secures investment and partnerships, and gains visibility through online and in-person community building efforts. In addition it also hosts blockchain events in the ASEAN region and beyond. Through its efforts, BlockOn is committed to revolutionizing the world and professionalizing the blockchain space.

Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider which provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. Through Blockpass, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases and access to regulated industries. For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a comprehensive KYC & AML SaaS that requires no integration and no setup cost. You can set up a service in minutes, test the service for free and start verifying and on-boarding users. Currently with more than one million verified user identity profiles, Blockpass facilitates instant onboarding, and thousands of companies have taken advantage of this opportunity to get access to users with reusable digital identity profiles.

“Working with those who set out to help others is always rewarding, so partnering with BlockOn is a real pleasure for us.” said Blockpass CEO Adam Vaziri. “It’s been a tough couple of years for events thanks to COVID, but now things are beginning to return we’re delighted to be invited to such a significant event as IBW to speak about Blockpass and the importance of regulatory compliance.”

“BlockOn is a pioneer in the crypto and blockchain space since 2017 when Bitcoin was not forked. Basic KYC & AML standards were never discussed at Crypto Conferences. Blockpass has a SaaS solution that requires no integration and no setup cost to start verifying and onboarding users. Government Agencies in India will be happy to see Blockpass which can help regulators to see advanced compliance standards in the crypto industry,” said Siddharth Pandya, Head of Partnerships at BlockOn.

Blockpass has grown significantly in size and use since its inception, both in the number and range of users and organizations it has partnered with and the scope of its work. Blockpass continues to develop its digital identity protocol with updates and additions to improve the compliance experience. The existential need for DeFi projects to be regulatory compliant and the recent integrations have led to a surge in interest for Blockpass’ On-chain KYC(TM) solution which promises to change the way blockchains enable compliance. Through its recent work with Animoca Brands, Blockpass is developing the ability to provide KYC where the delivery of the verification result is provably sent and shown on a blockchain without sharing the underlying data. This represents a significant step towards the future Blockpass hopes to bring about where identity verification can be proved without revealing any personal information at all.

About Blockpass

Blockpass is “the Safe Network for Crypto”, with millions of crypto enthusiasts who are pre-verified through bank-grade KYC/AML and who can reshare their profile with a single click. Existing and new Blockpass users are verified by the fastest, cheapest, fully stacked KYC/AML technology in the crypto sector and provided with Blockpass’ unique product balance of user-centric data security and KYC profile reusability. Blockpass’ network is essentially a highly dynamic permissioned decentralized database of known users, with financial incentives for stakeholders and users to improve and continually maintain data with users’ permissions. Other innovative features include crypto ownership proof for FATF Travel Rule compliance, an activity-driven reputation system, “clean crypto” – the whitelisting and blacklisting of crypto wallet addresses, as well as mitigation against bots and fraudulent identities. In 2021, Blockpass introduced its On-chain KYC(TM) solution that enables customers to access zero-knowledge verification of users so they can access probably completed verifications and adhere to standards without seeing the underpinning data. In 2022, Animoca Brands and Yuga Labs were the first to utilize On-chain KYC(TM), verifying over 150,000 users in the $320 million Otherside NFT sale – the largest to date in Crypto sector history. The Blockpass App is available from the App Store and Google Play.

About BlockOn Capital

BlockOn Capital is a worldwide blockchain venture builder/ VC firm providing acceleration and advisory support to global innovators in blockchain and emerging technology. BlockOn Capital helps innovators from seed to deal, guiding innovators in the evolution of their idea and road maps, accelerating their development and customer acquisition efforts, connecting them with secure investment and partnerships in order to help them gain visibility through online and in-person community building efforts. In addition to their client services, they are the premiere hosts of the most impactful blockchain events in the ASEAN region and beyond. They are committed to revolutionizing and professionalizing the blockchain world.

