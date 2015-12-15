BTIG to Host Crypto Staking and Blockchain Infrastructure Conference on Tuesday, July 12, 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BTIG announced today that its inaugural Crypto Staking and Blockchain Infrastructure Conference will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. The one-day event will feature virtual fireside chats and one-on-one meetings with the leaders of many of the staking and blockchain infrastructure industries’ leading platforms and protocols.

Mark Palmer, BTIG’s Head of Digital Assets Research, and Mike Kaye, the firm’s Digital Assets Strategy and Franchise Sales Specialist, will host the conference and serve as moderators of the virtual fireside chats.

Mr. Palmer leads the firm’s digital assets research effort. He provides comprehensive coverage of both crypto-related equities and of a wide array of verticals across the Web3 ecosystem, including decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), and the Metaverse, among others.

“The BTIG Crypto Staking and Blockchain Infrastructure Conference will put a spotlight on some of the leading firms in the staking and blockchain infrastructure spaces,” Mr. Palmer said. “The virtual event will provide Institutional investors and corporate management teams with a better understanding of the role that staking firms play in offering investors with a means of earning yield on their crypto holdings, while also highlighting the ways in which blockchain infrastructure firms are enabling Web2 platforms and corporate entities to establish a meaningful presence in Web3.”

