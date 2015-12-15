Ventana Research Names Verint Workforce Engagement a Leader in Agent Management Report

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced it has received top scores and is a leader in the Ventana Research Agent Management Value Index 2022 report.*

In this Value Index, Ventana Research evaluates the software in seven key categories that are weighted to reflect buyers’ needs based on the firm’s expertise and research. Five categories are product-experience related: Usability, Manageability, Reliability, Capability and Adaptability. In addition, Ventana Research considered two customer experience categories: Vendor Validation, and Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and Return on Investment (ROI).

The research examines how agent management tools have changed and it assesses the vendors’ ability and willingness to expand the functionality. The firm considered how vendors are integrating agent tools with a broader group of applications across the enterprise and examined the ways they develop agent user experiences and how employees engage while they work. The research also noted the clarity of the vendor’s roadmap and technology strategy – answering questions such as where does Artificial Intelligence (AI) fit; what is the investment in agent tools; and what role do analytics and data play in evaluating agent and contact center performance.

Verint was cited as a Leader for Overall Performance and Product Experience and within “product experience categories,” a Leader for Adaptability, Capability, Reliability, and Usability. As a result, Verint was classified as an Exemplary Vendor – performing the best in meeting the overall product and customer experience requirements.

According to Keith Dawson, vice president and research director, Ventana Research, “There is a shift underway from traditional agent management tools towards a more modern package that adds functionality to that original toolkit: intelligent virtual assistants (IVAs), agent-assistance or guidance driven by AI, and automation via workflows that streamlines processes and provides connections to back-office functions. Then, there are applications that are further outside the standard definition but that affect agents and supervisors just the same: knowledge management, desktop integrations, gamification, and customer collaboration tools like co-browsing and bot-assisted chat.”

“Verint is proud to be among the top scoring companies in this Ventana Research Value Index report which reflects the work we’ve been doing to improve our AI and machine learning capabilities,” says Verint’s Celia Fleischaker, chief marketing officer. “Over the past year, we launched Verint Da Vinci which activates insights and automates experiences across the enterprise. Built on market-leading customer engagement data from billions of real-world interactions every year and combined with expertise from Verint AI Labs, Verint Da Vinci drives a broad range of solutions within the Verint Cloud Platform.”

Visit Verint Workforce Engagement to learn more.

Click the link for more details on the Ventana Research Value Index on Agent Management.

About Verint

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement™ to help customers close The Engagement Capacity Gap™.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company™. Learn more at Verint.com.

*Ventana Research Agent Management Value Index 2022 report. Published December 2021

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management’s expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, VERINT DA VINCI, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP and THE SCIENCE OF CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

Contacts

Media Relations

Amy Curry



[email protected]

Analyst Relations

Ryan Zuk



[email protected]

Investor Relations

Matthew Frankel



[email protected]