Charlotte Kaiser, Former Head of NatureVest, Joins the BTG Pactual Timberland Investment Group, LLC to Lead New Impact Initiatives

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Charlotte Kaiser has joined the BTG Pactual Timberland Investment Group (TIG) as the firm’s first Head of Impact Finance. Charlotte will join TIG’s Timberland Management Committee and lead TIG’s efforts to source, structure and execute impact-focused transactions, as well as build and strengthen partnerships with the conservation community and other key stakeholders, lead impact-focused capital formation efforts, and support impact-focused investment initiatives across TIG’s US$ 4.9 billion investment portfolio.1

Charlotte joins TIG from The Nature Conservancy (TNC), where she served as Managing Director of NatureVest, TNC’s impact investment team charged with creating and transacting deals that can deliver both conservation results and financial returns for investors. During Charlotte’s tenure, TNC grew its impact investment portfolio to more than US$ 2.5 billion of capital committed to conservation transactions aiming to deliver benefits for people and the planet. One such deal is a first-of-its-kind collaboration with TIG, in which TNC serves as Conservation Advisor for the TIG’s core U.S. strategy.

Gerrity Lansing, Head of TIG, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Charlotte to the team. Her experience sourcing investments and structuring investment strategies that support global conservation – and raising capital for these investments – makes her the perfect person to expand our impact-focused strategies in North and Latin America.”

Charlotte Kaiser, Head of Impact Finance, said: “I’m very excited to join TIG to continue to dismantle the assumption that investments have to sacrifice returns-based outcomes for environmental and social outcomes, or vice versa. I look forward to working with the team at TIG, together with partners and colleagues who share our mission, to drive these innovative approaches forward.”

TIG also announced the appointment of Caitlin Clarke as Director of Policy and External Affairs. Caitlin will help lead TIG’s engagement with the conservation community, as well as with multistakeholder and industry initiatives focused on helping the forest sector deliver on its potential to address the twin global crises of climate change and biodiversity loss.

Prior to joining TIG, Caitlin worked on the development and delivery of natural climate solutions strategies as a senior fellow at TNC. She has also served as a technical expert on working groups and advisory committees focused on sustainable land use, carbon accounting, forest certification, and deforestation-free commodity sourcing.

Caitlin Clarke, Director, Policy and External Affairs said: “Biodiversity loss and the climate emergency demand focused, urgent and collective action to build the framework for a safe and prosperous shared future. I’m thrilled to be joining the TIG team to advance the policy architecture we need to deliver the full potential of forests as a solution.”

Mark Wishnie, TIG’s Chief Sustainability Officer, said: “Enhancing climate action and conservation outcomes of working forests is essential to delivering on the promise of natural climate solutions. Building on our long track record of sustainable forest management, Charlotte and Caitlin will help TIG stay at the vanguard of efforts to develop innovative solutions to enhance the climate and environmental benefits of working forests, while seeking to deliver financial returns.”

1 Source: TIG, as of June 30, 2022

