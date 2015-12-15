Catalogic Software Introduces Newest Version of DPX with Proactive Ransomware Protection

DPX 4.8.1 includes GuardMode for greater cyber-resiliency and DPX vPlus providing data protection for Microsoft 365 and open virtualization platforms.

Woodcliff Lake, NJ — July 12, 2022 — Catalogic Software, a leading provider of smart data protection solutions, today announced the release and general availability of the newest version of Catalogic DPX, the company’s enterprise data protection software. DPX 4.8.1 introduces GuardMode, a feature providing early detection of ransomware and DPX vPlus, cloud data protection for Microsoft 365 and other open virtualization platforms.

“Cybercriminals are constantly innovating, costing US victims $49.2 million in losses to ransomware attacks last year alone – and that is just based on incidents reported to the FBI,” said Krista Macomber, Senior Analyst, Evaluator Group. “Catalogic DPX’s new GuardMode feature can help organizations to minimize business disruption, including financial losses, when they are hit by ransomware. For example, proactive monitoring against over a list of over 4,000 known ransomware patterns that is automatically updated helps to mitigate the spread of ransomware, and the ability to roll back only affected data allows good data that might be interspersed with infected files to be preserved.”

DPX GuardMode is complementary to endpoint and edge protection, monitoring file shares and file system behavior, even over the network, instead of relying on a specific binary fingerprint. GuardMode maintains, and regularly updates over 4000 known ransomware threat patterns, and assesses affected files. Backing up this extensive forensic layer of protection are honeypots as a deception layer to catch ever-evolving types of ransomware strains. GuardMode increases confidence in ransomware detection while identifying and enabling recovery of only the affected data.

“DPX GuardMode changes a backup teams’ cyber reliance posture from reactive to proactive with early detection,” said Sathya Sankaran, COO, Catalogic Software. “DPX GuardMode notifies backup and storage teams of suspicious activity and pinpoints the extent of damage caused by cyber incidents. Combined with the comprehensive workload coverage of DPX and instant recoveries, Catalogic DPX customers will be among the best prepared to recover from a cyberattack.”

With DPX vPlus, Catalogic provides data protection for Microsoft 365, and other open virtualization platforms such as RHV/oVirt, Acropolis, XenServer, Oracle VM and KVM.

“We are excited to extend our relationship with Storware and announce DPX vPlus, that adds Microsoft 365 cloud data protection and expands our coverage of hypervisor workloads, said Ken Barth, CEO, Catalogic Software. “DPX vPlus is fully integrated into the DPX vStor backup repository, and it delivers greater workload coverage for an organization’s edge and cloud data.”

