Sam Abiad Joins 605 as Executive Vice President and Head of Sales

Veteran Media Executive Leads Sales Across Full Portfolio of 605 Solutions

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–605, a global leader in television and cross-platform measurement, analytics and attribution, announced today that Sam Abiad, a veteran sales executive, has joined the organization as Executive Vice President and Head of Sales. Abiad will be responsible for driving new customer growth and adoption of 605 capabilities, leading the full spectrum of sales management and account strategy across the entire portfolio of 605 solutions.

Abiad brings more than two decades of management experience in leading sales and operations organizations at a range of Fortune 500 companies. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President for Advertising Sales Strategy and Operations at Univision Communications.

At 605, Abiad will head the sales organization and oversee the sales process, bringing products and services to potential clients that address their strategic and tactical needs. He will also set the strategy for growth and identify and accelerate the highest revenue opportunities, working closely with 605’s analytics, product, and marketing operations.

“Sam is a well-respected sales leader who brings a wealth of experience and deep knowledge of advanced advertising, data and the broader advertising ecosystem as a whole,” said Tom Keaveney, President at 605. “He has a proven track record of managing key sales business processes, including strategy, business development, and execution, with strong ties to our industry that will help 605 continue to scale and expand our customer base, ensuring we maintain our industry-leading position in cross-platform measurement, analytics and attribution.”

Abiad began his career in operations management at Ford Motor Company, working in material planning and logistics before transitioning to media at NBCUniversal, where he spearheaded various systems and operational improvements within their sales, finance, research, and technology departments. Following NBCUniversal, Abiad joined Univision Communications as Vice President of Commercial Operations, working his way up to Senior Vice President for Advertising Sales Strategy and Operations. In this role, Abiad designed, developed, and implemented a set of advanced advertising capabilities, including audience-based buying on TV, addressable advertising through connected TVs, TV attribution modeling, a self-serve tool to automate the process of buying media, in-content virtual advertising, and interactive advertising elements.

Abiad is a graduate of Wayne State University where he earned an MBA in Management.

About 605

605 is an independent TV measurement and analytics firm that offers advertising and content measurement, attribution, planning, optimization and analytical solutions including a new media trading currency to allow willing buyers and sellers of media to transact. 605’s multi-source deterministic viewership dataset measures 22 million households across over 200 U.S. markets and offers whole-home TV viewing visibility by combining the best attributes of set-top box and ACR data. 605 is unique in that its dataset supports 100 percent deterministic audience measurement at the household level while being reportable second by second with proprietary projection methodologies, all in a privacy compliant manner.

