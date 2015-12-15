Clarify Health Launches Clarify Access, a Software Solution to Generate On-Demand Market Access Reports, Delivering Robust Payer Insights and Intelligence to Pharma Industry

New product expands Clarify’s Growth Solution for life sciences companies, delivering comprehensive real-world insights software for the acceleration of therapy commercialization

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clarify Health, a leading cloud analytics and value-based payments platform company, announced the launch of Clarify Access, real-world insights software that helps life sciences companies strengthen market access strategies and improve reporting efficiency through the delivery of on-demand reporting and payer insights. With Clarify Access, pharma teams can more rapidly adjust market access strategies, instantly pinpoint formulary advantages and weaknesses to better enable their field force and save time during contract negotiations with specific payers. Using software to generate market access reports is a unique capability in the market that ultimately helps life sciences companies ensure access to the right therapies for the right patients at the right time.





These capabilities are now available as part of the Clarify Growth Solution, a cloud-based life science commercial analytics solution that instantly queries 300M+ real-world patient journeys with unprecedented speed and precision, allowing for the exploration of commercial opportunities across patient cohorts (Clarify Journeys), HCP segments (Clarify Segments) and payers (Clarify Access) on-demand.

“We continue to deliver on our mission to power better care by using advanced analytics software to enable biopharmaceutical companies to improve patient access to therapies,” said Jean Drouin, MD, Co-Founder, and CEO, Clarify Health. “We are thrilled to expand our life sciences software offerings with the addition of on-demand market access reporting, addressing the pricing, reimbursement and market access needs of biopharmaceutical companies, and very importantly, ensuring that patients gain access to the therapies they need.”

For pharma brand teams to optimize their market access strategies and improve patient access to therapies, they must have insight into the impact of formulary status on market performance by geography, line of business, and more. Until now, the process to identify opportunities to boost access has been heavily manual, time-consuming, repetitive and error-prone, with market access teams spending weeks aggregating data from various suppliers to produce hundreds of reports each month.

“With the launch of Clarify Access, we have introduced the industry’s first and only software solution with on-demand market access reporting to ensure these teams can work at the top of their license, spending more time actioning insights and less time procuring them,” said Kenneth Park, SVP & GM, Life Sciences, Clarify Health. “This is a pivotal addition to our life sciences Growth Solution of software products which leverages one of the industry’s largest and cleanest patient journey data sets, and now includes market-leading formulary data, to deliver precise insight into patient cohorts, providers and payers.”

Clarify’s life sciences software is acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for being the most innovative RWE solution in the industry. The research firm cited that Clarify “is in a prime position to lead RWE IT solutions in life sciences.” To learn more about the solution or request a demo, visit clarifyhealth.com/clarify-access.

About Clarify Health

Clarify Health is an enterprise analytics and value-based payments platform company that empowers payers, providers, and life sciences companies to deliver better care, therapies, and outcomes with actionable patient journey insights. Clarify’s cloud-based business applications are built on the Clarify Atlas Platform, which maps 300M+ patient journeys to deliver 18B+ AI-powered predictions and surface insights with speed and precision. Clarify’s products illuminate actionable opportunities to drive growth, optimize networks, improve care delivery, manage population health, maximize value-based care performance, and bring therapies to market. With Clarify, healthcare organizations can leapfrog from point-solution and manual analytics to self-service, rapid generation of enterprise insights that light the path to better care and outcomes. Learn more at clarifyhealth.com.

Contacts

Angelica English



[email protected]