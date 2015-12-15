NOVA Infrastructure Closes $565 million Fund I

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NOVA Infrastructure today announced that it has completed the final close of its NOVA Infrastructure Fund I, raising $565 million. The final close occurred on June 24, 2022, and the Fund received commitments from a diverse group of leading North American and global institutional investors including public and private pension funds, insurance companies, family offices, and asset managers.

“We believe we are building the leading investment firm in North American middle market infrastructure,” said Chris Beall, Founder & Managing Partner of NOVA Infrastructure. “NOVA’s distinctive approach to creating platforms in partnership with entrepreneurial teams will allow us to generate outstanding returns. We appreciate the trust and support of our limited partners and look forward to delivering on our commitments with transparency and integrity.”

NOVA Infrastructure was founded to exclusively focus on value-added, middle market infrastructure investments in North America. The Fund has made six platform investments to-date across its target sectors of environmental services, transportation, energy and energy transition, and communications.

“At NOVA we are committed to being strong partners that deliver capital, operating expertise, and resources to each of our portfolio company partners,” said Founder & Partner Allison Kingsley. “As founder owner operators ourselves, we understand the challenges faced by these entrepreneurs and are uniquely positioned to help them achieve their goals.”

Beall and Kingsley added, “We are very proud to have successfully closed our initial fundraise. Our success is a testament to our exceptional team and their tremendous dedication to NOVA’s goals and values.”

About NOVA Infrastructure

Founded in 2017, NOVA Infrastructure (http://www.novainfra.com) is a value-added, middle market infrastructure investment firm focused on North America. NOVA pairs the best downside protection features of the infrastructure asset class with operationally focused, value-added upside strategies. NOVA targets investments in environmental services, transportation, energy / energy transition, and communication sectors, with a current portfolio of six platform investments including: a vertically integrated waste management platform; a US Flag maritime logistics business; a fixed base operator (FBO) platform; a port-centric storage and logistics platform; and fiber-to-the-home and fixed wireless businesses.

Winston & Strawn LLP acted as Fund counsel and Threadmark Partners Limited as placement agent.

