Clearlake-backed Cornerstone Names Carina Cortez Chief People Officer

Former Chief People Officer of Glassdoor joins talent leader to scale and accelerate Cornerstone’s global people growth, culture and engagement strategy

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., a leader in adaptive HR solutions, announced the appointment of Carina Cortez as Chief People Officer, effective July 1, 2022. Cortez will be responsible for leading Cornerstone’s global HR teams in support of Cornerstone’s commitment to creating a work environment that inspires individual growth and collective success.





With a heightened focus on continuous skill building, learning opportunities and tools needed to power the future-ready workforce, Cortez will oversee all strategic HR functions, including Talent Acquisition, HR Operations and Systems, Diversity and Inclusion, Compensation and Benefits, People Business Partners, Learning & Development, Organizational Effectiveness and Employee Experience.

Cortez brings more than 20 years of global HR and people operations experience to Cornerstone, including a deep understanding of what it takes to successfully connect people growth with business success. Her passion for learning and development and innovative approach to addressing business needs and strategic challenges has allowed her to produce creative, effective and sustainable solutions throughout the course of her career. Prior to joining Cornerstone, Cortez held a number of key leadership positions for some of today’s most distinguished brands, including her most recent position as Chief People Officer for Glassdoor, where she was responsible for leading the company’s people functions, including Strategic HR, Talent Acquisition, Culture Management, Learning and Development, DEI and more. Cortez also held HR leadership positions at Ellie Mae, Walmart eCommerce, PayPal and Visa.

“Carina is a dynamic leader with the right skills to help us in our relentless pursuit to reimagine the world of work,” said Himanshu Palsule, Cornerstone Chief Executive Officer. “She brings with her extensive experience across a multitude of strategic HR functions and a strong understanding of the unique needs of today’s workforce. She has a long-standing track record of creating innovative, holistic HR solutions and exceptional employee experience. Her passion for people growth and empowerment aligns seamlessly with our mission here at Cornerstone, and she will be a tremendous asset as we continue to develop and enhance our unique culture, strengthen our core values and support the growth of our people.”

“The success of any company starts with its people, and it is a privilege to join an organization like Cornerstone that stands firm in its commitment to putting employees first and creating both solutions and a broader atmosphere that allows for every individual to thrive,” said Cortez. “My goal has always been to help people become their best, most fulfilled selves at work, while creating impactful solutions that propel business growth. I’m thrilled to bring my experience and unique perspective here to Cornerstone and to continue building upon what is already an incredibly engaged, inclusive and progressive culture.”

Cortez holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in HR Management from California Polytechnic State University – San Luis Obispo and is working towards her Master’s degree in Diversity and Inclusion Leadership from Tufts University.

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone powers the future-ready workforce with adaptive HR solutions designed to unite technology, data and content and inspire a work environment of growth, agility and success for all. With an AI-powered, skills-forward, experiential system designed for the contemporary workforce, we help organizations modernize their learning and development experience, deliver the most relevant content from anywhere, accelerate talent and career mobility and establish skills as the universal language of growth and success across their business. Cornerstone serves over 6,000 customers and 75M users and is available in 180 countries and 50 languages.

Contacts

Carolyn Harding, Cornerstone



[email protected]